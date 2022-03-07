Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

American Water Works : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer sy...

03/07/2022
Below is information about this week's road closures - March 7, 2022

Below is information about this week's road closures - March 7, 2022

Piasa Valley Area:

6th Street east of Alby Street is open to George Street, with surface restoration work being completed as weather permits. Please drive carefully as some of the roadways are still rock surfaces. Alby Street is closed from 6th Street north to 9th Street, with closures north and east of Alby/7th Street in place. 7th Street from George to Mechanic Street is closed. 8th Street east of Alby is closed to Easton Street.

Turner Tract Area:
Danforth Street will continue to be closed this week to all thru traffic to allow for sewer installation work. The alley south of McKinley east of Lincoln is back open to traffic, with pavement restoration happening soon. Douglas Street, between State and Lincoln Streets is open, with pavement restoration started and being completed in the next couple weeks, weather permitting. Please drive carefully.

Shields Valley Area:
The west end of Greenwood Street is closed. The intersection of Chamberlin/Walker Streets is closed. Joesting Avenue is closed to all traffic starting this week and will continue to be closed for several weeks to allow for sewer installation work.

Background:
Over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023.

When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

  • The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main.
    • These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location.
    • Project area will change based on progress of Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.
  • The work in Piasa Valley began this spring
    • This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main.
    • Work is expected to continue for over two years.
      • This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.

Safety:
These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 13:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
