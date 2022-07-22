Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Water Works Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:48 2022-07-22 pm EDT
148.13 USD   +1.49%
07/21Missouri American Water to Replace Water Main Valves on Gene Field Road
BU
07/20American Water Recognized with Top Score on Disability Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year
BU
07/18Wells Fargo Securities Adjusts American Water Works' Price Target to $152 From $139, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
American Water Works : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer sy...

07/22/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues.

Below is information about road closures -July 25, 2022

Piasa Valley Area:

9th Street is still closed Alton Street east to George Street. 10th Street between Alton Street and George Street is back open.

The sewer installation work on State Street and Grand Avenue is completed. All roads are now open in this area.

US Route 67 (Piasa Street) will be closed from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street. Posted detour routes were in place starting on July 5th. This closure will last roughly one month to allow for sanitary sewer and water main installation work to be completed.

The intersection at 10th Street and US Route 67 (Piasa Street) will remain open to facilitate traffic flow in and around Tony's Restaurant.

Only MCT buses will be allowed to access the bus station via 6th Street from Alby Street. All other traffic is prohibited in this area.

Access to the Lovejoy Banquet Center parking lot will also be maintained, with access to their parking lot available via 5th Street from the west, or 6th Street from the north. The north entrance to the parking lot will be open, as well as a walk way from the City Parking lot located between 4th and 5th Street. Frew's is accessible from 3rd Street from the east.

Background:
Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. Work includes over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton.

When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

  • The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main.
    • These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location.
    • Project area will change based on progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.
  • The work in Piasa Valley began in the spring of 2021.
    • This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main.
    • Work is expected to continue for over two years.
      • This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.

Safety:
These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact:
Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 17:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
