Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:42 2022-08-01 pm EDT
155.78 USD   +0.22%
02:01pAmerican Water Achieves Drone Program Milestone, Earns FAA BVLOS Waiver
BU
01:55pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer sy...
PU
11:00aMissouri American Water Announces 2022 Firefighter Grant Program
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Water Works : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer sy...

08/01/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues.

Below is information about road closures -August 1, 2022

Piasa Valley Area:

9th Street is still closed Alton Street east to George Street.

US Route 67 (Piasa Street) will be opening late afternoon/early evening on August 1. Traffic signals at 20th Street/College Avenue will still be on flashing red. This should be treated as a 4 way stop.

9th Street will remain closed to all traffic east of US 67 (Piasa St) to Market Street. This closure will remain in place for several weeks.

5th Street between Belle and Piasa Streets is closed. 4th Street east of Piasa Street and 3rd Street between Belle Street and Piasa Street are also closed. Future closures (yellow) will commence in the next week or two.

Background:
Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. Work includes over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton.

When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

  • The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main.
    • These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location.
    • Project area will change based on progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.
  • The work in Piasa Valley began in the spring of 2021.
    • This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main.
    • Work is expected to continue for over two years.
      • This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.

Safety:
These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact:
Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 17:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
02:01pAmerican Water Achieves Drone Program Milestone, Earns FAA BVLOS Waiver
BU
01:55pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer..
PU
11:00aMissouri American Water Announces 2022 Firefighter Grant Program
BU
07/28Janney Raises Fair Value Estimate for American Water Works to $183 From $181, Maintain..
MT
07/28TRANSCRIPT : American Water Works Company, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/27American Water Works Posts Higher Q2 EPS, Lower Revenue; Maintains Full-Year Outlook an..
MT
07/27AMERICAN WATER WORKS : 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Call Presentation
PU
07/27AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Affirms 2022 Earni...
PU
07/27AMERICAN WATER WORKS : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AFFIRMS 2022 EARNINGS GUIDANCE ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 781 M - -
Net income 2022 807 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,0x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 28 252 M 28 252 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,93x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 155,44 $
Average target price 161,21 $
Spread / Average Target 3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-17.70%28 252
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.81%6 371
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-21.45%3 073
SJW GROUP-10.30%1 986
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-36.94%1 466
JIANGXI HONGCHENG ENVIRONMENT CO.,LTD.-9.82%1 145