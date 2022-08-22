American Water Works : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer sy...

Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues.

Below is information about road closures -August 22, 2022

Piasa Valley Area:

9th Street is still closed from Alton Street east to George Street. This stretch of roadway will continue to be closed to all thru traffic for a month or two. A watermain replacement is anticipated and is awaiting a permit.

9th Street will remain closed to all traffic east of US 67 (Piasa St) to Market Street and immediately west of US 67. Belle Street, between 8th Street and 9th Street is also closed.

Alby Street is planned to be closed to traffic on Wednesday, Aug. 24th for paving work at the intersection of 9th Street. Prep work will be completed on Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Alby Street between 5th and 6th Streets will also be closed to traffic for sewer repair work.

4th Street east of Piasa Street is back open. 5th Street near the intersection of Belle Street and Belle Street north and south of 6th Street are closed. 3rd Street between Belle Street and Piasa Street is also still closed. Future closures (yellow) will commence in the next week or two.

As was expected on one of the oldest and busiest streets in the history of Alton, there has been some challenges that the contractor has run in to once they started excavating on 3rd Street. There are numerous old, abandoned utility lines and even an old brick cistern was uncovered last week. For the safety of our team and residents, we are working very diligently as we encounter these. To support safety, progress has been slowed some, resulting in a bit of a delay in the anticipated month time frame that was expected for the sanitary sewer installation work on 3rd Street and Belle Streets in the downtown area. All efforts are being made to still try to be completed on 3rd Street in the next couple of weeks, and Belle Street a couple weeks after that, but safety remains our #1 priority.

Background:

Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. Work includes over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton.

When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main. These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location. Project area will change based on progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.

will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main. The work in Piasa Valley began in the spring of 2021. This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main. Work is expected to continue for over two years. This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.

began in the spring of 2021.

Safety:

These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact:

Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

