Lincoln, Ill. (July 19, 2024) - Beginning Monday, July 22, 2024, Illinois American Water's Lincoln District will begin its annual hydrant flushing and maintenance program. This work should be completed by August 30, 2024. During this period, fire hydrants will be evaluated for functionality, repaired when necessary, and flushed. The process of periodically flushing hydrants is essential in identifying fire hydrants in need of repair and maintaining optimal water quality throughout the potable water distribution system.



Through the discharge of water from the fire hydrant(s), water flow rates are increased to provide a scouring effect that removes mineral deposits that may accumulate in the water main. While the majority of mineral deposits are removed from the hydrant discharge, it is not uncommon for customers to experience a temporary discoloration of water within their residence or dwelling. The removal of these deposits is critical in maintaining water quality.



When fire hydrant flushing is occurring in your area, the following items should be considered:

If possible, avoid using water while flushing is taking place. Use of water during the flushing event may result in discolored water entering the premise plumbing of the residence or dwelling.

If you encounter discolored water during hydrant flushing, run water from the cold water tap only until discoloration subsides. Do not use hot water until discoloration is no longer present when flushing from the cold water tap. This may require flushing of cold water from multiple taps.

Do not do laundry during, or shortly after, the hydrant flushing event. Discolored water may stain fabrics.

If, after flushing from the cold water tap(s), water pressure appears lower than normal, clean the faucet aerator (screen). Mineral deposits may obstruct flow through the aerator (screen), resulting in lower pressure.

For additional concerns, regarding potential water quality issues, contact the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency at 217-782-1020 or Illinois Emergency Management Agency at 800-782-7860.

For more information, please visit https://www.amwater.com/ilaw/resources/IL-Flushing-factSheet.pdf .

Customers will be notified through Illinois American Water's customer notification system. Information will also be shared via the company's online alerts at www.illinoisamwater.com. Customers are encouraged to update their contact information so they can receive communications about water service emergencies and work. Customers can update their information online via MyWater or by calling 800-422-2782.

