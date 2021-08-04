Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : Illinois American Water to make Annual Treatment Change Work includes...

08/04/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Belleville, Ill. (Aug. 4, 2021) - Illinois American Water's Metro East water system is undergoing an annual treatment change. This change is temporary. Work will also include the flushing of water mains and fire hydrants. Coupled together the treatment change and flushing supports continued water quality and fire protection to homes and businesses; it will occur across the Metro East water distribution system for the next several months. A list of communities served by Illinois American Water's Metro East system is located at the end of this release.

Treatment Change
Illinois American Water's water quality team will be switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as 'free chlorine,' which does not contain ammonia. This stronger disinfectant is typically used by water utilities when flushing water mains and fire hydrants. Chlorine is commonly used in public water systems as a disinfectant and is monitored closely by our water quality professionals.

During the temporary treatment change, customers may experience a more noticeable chlorine taste or odor in their water. There is no reason for concern. This is due to the switch in chlorine types.

Institutions with additional water purification filters for special needs, for instance Hospitals and Dialysis Centers, have been contacted about this work and are aware of the treatment change. Anyone with questions about home health care equipment should reach out to their healthcare provider.

FIRE HYDRANT AND WATER MAIN FLUSHING
During this period, fire hydrants will be evaluated for functionality, repaired when necessary, and flushed. The process of periodically flushing hydrants is essential in identifying fire hydrants in need of repair and maintaining optimal water quality throughout the potable water distribution system.

Through the discharge of water from the fire hydrant(s), water flow rates are increased to provide a scouring effect that removes mineral deposits that may accumulate in the water main. While the majority of mineral deposits are removed from the hydrant discharge, it is not uncommon for customers to experience a temporary discoloration of water within their residence or dwelling. The removal of these deposits is critical in maintaining water quality.

When fire hydrant flushing is occurring, the following items should be considered:

  • If possible, avoid using water while flushing is taking place. Use of water during the flushing event may result in discolored water entering the premise plumbing of the residence or dwelling.
  • If you encounter discolored water during hydrant flushing, run water from the cold water tap only until discoloration subsides. Do not use hot water until discoloration is no longer present when flushing from the cold water tap. This may require flushing of cold water from multiple taps.
  • Do not do laundry during, or shortly after, the hydrant flushing event. Discolored water may stain fabrics.
  • If, after flushing from the cold water tap(s), water pressure appears lower than normal, clean the faucet aerator. Mineral deposits may obstruct flow through the aerator (screen), resulting in lower pressure.
  • When water discoloration or pressure problems persist, contact Illinois American Water at 800-422-2782.
  • For additional concerns, regarding potential water quality issues, contact the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency at 217-782-1020 or Illinois Emergency Management Agency at 800-782-7860.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
The maintenance program will occur in all direct service communities in the Belleville, East St. Louis and Granite City areas and also sale-for-resale (wholesale) communities. Customers are being notified of this work by Illinois American Water via the company's notification system which calls, emails and/or texts customers based on their preferences. Customers are encouraged to update their contact information so they can receive communications about water service emergencies and work. Customers can update their information online via MyWater or by calling 800-422-2782. For additional information, customers can visit www.illinoisamwater.com or contact Illinois American Water's customer service center at 1-800-422-2782.

COMMUNITIES SERVED BY ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER'S METRO EAST SYSTEM
Communities served directly by Illinois American Water:

Cahokia Heights (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD. This includes the community previously known as Centreville)
Belleville East St. Louis
Centreville Brooklyn
Fairmont City Sauget
Shiloh Washington Park
Alorton Swansea
Canteen Township St. Clair Township
Stookey Township Smithton Township
Granite City Madison
Venice Nameoki Township

Sale-for-resale (wholesale) communities:
Scott Air Force Base O'Fallon (Also provides water to Fairview Heights)
Glen Carbon Millstadt
Caseyville Columbia (which serves Prairie Dupont Water District)
Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District Concordia Water District
Waterloo Pontoon Beach Water District
Mitchell Water District

Bond Madison Water Company which serves: Livingston, Hamel, Worden, Williamson, Pierron, Pocahontas, St. Jacob, Grantfork, Marine, Three County Water District and Alhambra.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 17:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
01:26pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water to make Annual Treatment Change W..
PU
11:10aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Janney Downgrades American Water Works to Neutral Rating ..
MT
08/03AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Update on Mandatory Boil Water ..
PU
08/03AMERICAN WATER WORKS : 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call Presentation
PU
08/03AMERICAN WATER WORKS : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
08/03AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Issues Mandatory Boil Water Adv..
PU
08/02AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Posts Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue; Backs FY21 EPS Guidanc..
MT
08/02AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/02AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Earnings Flash (AWK) AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY Posts Q..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 038 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 047 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,3x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 31 812 M 31 812 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 175,30 $
Average target price 167,69 $
Spread / Average Target -4,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.14.22%31 812
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-20.63%9 313
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.3.32%3 924
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-6.41%3 763
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.3.13%2 271
SJW GROUP-0.01%2 067