American Water Works : Indiana American Water Announces 2022 Environmental Grant Program Winn...

GREENWOOD, Ind., June 6, 2022-Indiana American Water today announced that it is awarding a total of $10,000 to six organizations across the state as part of its 2022 Environmental Grant Program. Winners include the City of Richmond, the Falls of the Ohio Foundation, Kosciusko County Soil and Water Conservation District, Red Tail Conservancy District, The Watershed Foundation, and Shelbyville High School Earth Club.

Established in 2005, the company's Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or ground water supplies in communities served by Indiana American Water.

"Indiana American Water is dedicated to preserving our most precious resource," said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. "We appreciate the dedication and focus these organizations all have to protecting and enhancing our local waterways. Our water resources are an important part of our daily lives and the quality of life in each of the communities we serve, and we're pleased to help support the work these six organizations are doing around the state to make a difference."

The 2021 Indiana American Water Environmental Grant Program winners are:

City of Richmond-Awarded $2,000

Growing a Resilient Community Native Tree Planting-Funds will be used to purchase trees, supplies, educational materials and volunteer incentives for tree planting projects in areas with increased heat vulnerability and low tree canopy coverage as identified by the City's Heat Watch Campaign and tree inventory. These plantings will help the City to reduce stormwater runoff, purify water, and lower near-surface air temperatures.

Falls of the Ohio Foundation-Awarded $1,500

Fishing Derby & Invasive Species Education Project-Funds will be used to partner with several other groups to create and promote a new fishing event that will bring awareness to invasive species, including Asian Carp & Garlic Mustard Weed, that negatively impact the Falls of the Ohio area in Southern Indiana. The Falls of the Ohio has one of the largest exposed Devonian-era fossil beds on the planet, creating a space that holds significant natural, cultural, and historic significance. The project will educate the community on the significance of invasive species and how they can help remove them from our environment to enhance water quality and stream diversity in the Ohio River.

Kosciusko County Soil & Water Conservation District-Awarded $3,600

Paddling to Water Conservation Event-Funds will be used to replace an older raft for this program, which involves a memorable educational rafting experiences on Grassy Creek and two local lakes for students to learn about the connection between ground water and surface water, land and water, as well as connections between all components within a watershed. Indiana American Water funded the startup of this program in 2008. The program, which reaches about 500 students each year, teaches students about water quality, conducting water tests, wetlands, point and non-point source pollution, and water conservation.

Red Tail Conservancy District - Awarded $1,000

Fen Restoration Project at Prairie Creek Reservoir-The Fen Restoration project is aimed at restoring and stewarding one of the rarest wetland habitat types in Delaware County, located at the southern tip of Prairie Creek reservoir in Muncie, Ind. A fen, formerly referred to as a raised bog, hosts numerous threatened and endangered species and only exists where the water table is at or near the surface of the soil, making them groundwater fed. Funds will be used to purchase supplies and materials for this project, which will also help improve water quality and ensure proper management and restoration of this site now as well as permanent stewardship for the future.

The Watershed Foundation - Awarded $1,100

Deeds Creek Dam Removal & Habitat Restoration-This grant will be used to help fund removal of a low-head dam on Deeds Creek and restore habitat in the area surrounding the dam. Deeds Creek is the largest tributary and source of sediment and nutrients draining to Pike Lake, which is located within the city limits of Warsaw, Ind. The lake has been classified as hypereutrophic (extremely rich in nutrients and minerals) by the Indiana Clean Lakes Program and is heavily utilized by residents and visitors. The project will improve safety for water recreation activities and water quality in the lake and will also address streambank erosion, loss of habitat, and most importantly, the blocking of fish passage upstream and downstream of this site.

Shelbyville High School Earth Club - Awarded $800

Sapling Giveaway and Blue River Watershed Cross Country Tree Planting Project-Funds will be used to fund a Shelbyville High School student-led initiative to plant native trees along the cross country course located in the Blue River watershed. The project will help to improve water quality in the watershed, educate the public on invasive species, reduce air pollution, conserve water, support wildlife and mitigate climate change by reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

