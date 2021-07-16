Log in
American Water Works : Indiana American Water Breaks Ground for $22 Million Water Treatment F...

07/16/2021 | 10:41pm EDT
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (July 16, 2021) - Indiana American Water Company, a subsidiary of American Water Company (NYSE: AWK), today joined local and state officials, community leaders and project partners to break ground for a new $22 million water treatment facility in Mooresville, Ind. The project includes construction of a new facility that will improve water quality, safety, efficiency, and system reliability.

'The lifeblood of any great community is high-quality drinking water,' said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. 'Mooresville has seen significant growth over the last several decades, and this investment will enable us to continue to meet those needs and significantly enhance water quality for our customers.'

The new treatment facility will add filtration to remove iron and manganese from the area's groundwater source, replace the existing backup power generator, add new pumping and disinfection equipment, and add a 500,000-gallon finished water storage tank. The facility will also recycle most of the water used to backwash filters on a regular basis.

Indiana American Water has made significant investments in its Mooresville water infrastructure since purchasing the system in 2000, including more than $9 million in the last decade alone. Most recently during 2021, the company is investing nearly $1 million to relocate or replace more than a mile of water mains and approximately $700,000 to construct a new well that has recently been placed in service.

The plant will be able to provide approximately 3 million gallons of filtered drinking water and is being constructed so it can be easily expanded as future demand requires additional capacity. The new treatment facility will be placed in service next spring with final completion of the project by September 2022.

The project is utilizing a design-build concept, bringing together construction and design professionals in a collaborative effort to enhance the quality of the finished project and to more effectively control project costs. The design team of Gannett Fleming and Reynolds Construction is designing and constructing the new treatment facility.

Indiana American Water's Mooresville district serves 3,922 customers or a population of more than 10,000 residents in the area.

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.32 million people. For more information, visit www.indianaamwater.com and follow Indiana American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 02:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
