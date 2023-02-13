American Water Works : Indiana American Water Schedules Public Meeting Regarding Seymour Low-...

SEYMOUR, IND. (February 13, 2023) - Indiana American Water today announced it has scheduled a public meeting in Seymour to discuss a proposed project to remove a low-head dam on the White River near the company's water treatment facility on North County Road 760 East just south of East Reddington Street.

The dam, which spans the entire width of the river, formerly served the purpose of providing adequate water levels for supplying surface water to the adjacent water treatment facility. The dam is no longer needed since Indiana American Water now uses groundwater as the only source for its Seymour system.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 27 at the Jackson County Learning Center at 323 Dupont Drive in Seymour. Representatives from Indiana American Water and the design contractor, Christopher B. Burke Engineering, will provide details on the project and be available to answer questions from the public.

Removal of the dam will improve safety for recreational users of the river by eliminating recirculating currents that are typically associated with low-head dams. The project will also enhance habitat and aquatic species biodiversity in the area.

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2023 and be completed late this year.

Indiana American Water serves approximately 8,000 customers, or a population of nearly 22,000 in the Seymour area.

