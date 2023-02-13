Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-13 pm EST
151.71 USD   +0.84%
05:28pAmerican Water Works : Indiana American Water Schedules Public Meeting Regarding Seymour Low-...
PU
04:03pNew Jersey American Water to Add Lead Service Line Replacement Charge to Customers' Bills Beginning February 13, 2023
BU
11:38aPennsylvania American Water Announces $3.7 Million Castle Shannon Water System Upgrade
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : Indiana American Water Schedules Public Meeting Regarding Seymour Low-...

02/13/2023 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEYMOUR, IND. (February 13, 2023) - Indiana American Water today announced it has scheduled a public meeting in Seymour to discuss a proposed project to remove a low-head dam on the White River near the company's water treatment facility on North County Road 760 East just south of East Reddington Street.

The dam, which spans the entire width of the river, formerly served the purpose of providing adequate water levels for supplying surface water to the adjacent water treatment facility. The dam is no longer needed since Indiana American Water now uses groundwater as the only source for its Seymour system.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 27 at the Jackson County Learning Center at 323 Dupont Drive in Seymour. Representatives from Indiana American Water and the design contractor, Christopher B. Burke Engineering, will provide details on the project and be available to answer questions from the public.

Removal of the dam will improve safety for recreational users of the river by eliminating recirculating currents that are typically associated with low-head dams. The project will also enhance habitat and aquatic species biodiversity in the area.

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2023 and be completed late this year.

Indiana American Water serves approximately 8,000 customers, or a population of nearly 22,000 in the Seymour area.

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.32 million people. For more information, visit www.indianaamwater.com and follow Indiana American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachments

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2023 22:27:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
05:28pAmerican Water Works : Indiana American Water Schedules Public Meeting Regarding Seymour L..
PU
04:03pNew Jersey American Water to Add Lead Service Line Replacement Charge to Customers' Bil..
BU
11:38aPennsylvania American Water Announces $3.7 Million Castle Shannon Water System Upgrade
AQ
11:38aAmerican Water to Contribute Expertise to Several Panels at NARUC Winter Policy Summit
AQ
11:38aVirginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2023 Environmental Grant Program
AQ
11:38aMaryland American Water Accepting Applications for 2023 Environmental Grant Program
AQ
10:07aAmerican Water Works : New Jersey American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Somerville Se..
PU
02/10American Water to Contribute Expertise to Several Panels at NARUC Winter Policy Summit
BU
02/10American Water Names New Senior Directors for Central and Coastal Operating Regions
CI
02/09American Water Named One of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 790 M - -
Net income 2022 811 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,7x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 27 356 M 27 356 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 150,45 $
Average target price 160,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-1.29%27 356
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED10.14%7 329
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.00%2 560
SJW GROUP-4.89%2 341
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED12.56%1 510
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.4.08%1 194