DAVENPORT, IA (July 1, 2024) - Iowa American Water announced today that employees at its East River Station Treatment Facility in Davenport celebrated an impressive safety milestone recently. Production and water quality employees at the company's treatment facility have worked 14 consecutive years or 5,110 days without experiencing any OSHA recordable incidents.



Iowa American Water employees work around the clock to deliver safe, reliable service to homes, businesses and for fire protection. They may work in confined spaces, among motorists and in extreme weather. Employees may also handle chemicals, conduct excavation and operate equipment.



"This is a true testament to the professional and safety-conscious team we have," said Brad Nielsen, vice president of operations. "Our team is committed to providing reliable, high quality water service to our customers in the Iowa Quad Cities but also to following all safety regulations and procedures to keep themselves, their co-workers and our neighbors and service communities safe."



Employees are provided personal protective equipment (PPE), safety training and more to support safe work practices. Employees participate in hands-on training and online classes to support safety in the workplace. Employees also participate in job-site audits and safety talks.



Nielsen added that employees also participate in the Company's Near Miss Program to help identify possible unsafe working conditions. The Near Miss reports are investigated, and corrective actions are applied and shared across the company to benefit the safety of all employees. Employees are also encouraged to become Certified Safe Workers to remain committed to safety throughout the organization.



"This safety milestone means a lot to our entire team, but even more important is, at the end of their workday, our team members are going home in the same or better condition than when they started their workday. That is our number one priority," Nielsen added. "Continued learning, safe behavior and a constant focus are key to keeping us safe, whether at the treatment plant, in the field, or when working water emergencies."

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.