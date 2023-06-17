Advanced search
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
148.98 USD   +0.60%
American Water Works : Iowa American Water's over $500,000 Investment in Storage Tank Mainten...

06/17/2023 | 12:29am EDT
Davenport, Iowa. (June 16, 2023) - An over $500,000 maintenance and interior and exterior painting project on Iowa American Water's elevated Galbraith water storage tank and standpipe in Clinton is now complete. The tanks, with a combined storage capacity of one million gallons, are located near the intersection of 12th Avenue North and North 14th Street. They were taken out of service in mid-April to complete the work and are being put back into service today.

"This work is necessary to extend the service life of our elevated storage tanks," said Brad Nielsen, Vice President of Operations. "Water tanks serve a vital role in our water distribution systems by enabling consistent water pressure in customers' homes and businesses, providing adequate water supply during high demand periods, and for fire protection."

Iowa American Water thanks residents in the neighborhood for their patience and understanding as the work to enhance the water system was completed. The contractor for the work was L & T Painting Company, Inc. of Shelby Township, Michigan.

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 213,000 people. For more information, visit www.iowaamwater.com and follow Iowa American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Lisa Reisen

External Affairs Manager

NA

lisa.reisen@amwater.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 04:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
