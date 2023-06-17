American Water Works : Iowa American Water's over $500,000 Investment in Storage Tank Mainten...

Davenport, Iowa. (June 16, 2023) - An over $500,000 maintenance and interior and exterior painting project on Iowa American Water's elevated Galbraith water storage tank and standpipe in Clinton is now complete. The tanks, with a combined storage capacity of one million gallons, are located near the intersection of 12th Avenue North and North 14th Street. They were taken out of service in mid-April to complete the work and are being put back into service today.



"This work is necessary to extend the service life of our elevated storage tanks," said Brad Nielsen, Vice President of Operations. "Water tanks serve a vital role in our water distribution systems by enabling consistent water pressure in customers' homes and businesses, providing adequate water supply during high demand periods, and for fire protection."



Iowa American Water thanks residents in the neighborhood for their patience and understanding as the work to enhance the water system was completed. The contractor for the work was L & T Painting Company, Inc. of Shelby Township, Michigan.

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 213,000 people. For more information, visit www.iowaamwater.com and follow Iowa American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.