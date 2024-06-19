CAMDEN, N.J. - JUNE 19, 2024 - As we endure the current heat wave with the first day of summer this week, New Jersey American Water and Barnegat Bay Partnership offer tips to help customers reduce their water usage this season. These small but impactful actions are designed to help customers save money while alleviating stress on water sources and infrastructure as we head into the summer months.

"Summer officially arrives this week, bringing a hot, sunny, and dry forecast with it," said Ben Morris, vice president of Operations at New Jersey American Water. "With this extreme heat, it's common to see increases in household water usage for landscaping irrigation, pool fillings, and many other outdoor activities that require lots of water. While we recognize the necessity of water for landscaping and cooling off in the heat, we are urging customers to make wise water choices this season to help them save on their water bill and protect our precious water resources."

In addition to an increase in residents' water usage due to rising temperatures, New Jersey also experiences an influx of tourism throughout the summer as a coastal state. "As people vacation at the Jersey Shore this summer, efficient usage of water becomes increasingly important," said Stan Hales, Director of the Barnegat Bay Partnership. "We need to work together and conserve water to ensure adequate water supplies for people as well as the plants, animals, and organisms living in habitats along our coast."

Here are some wise water tips for saving water outdoors:

Only water during the coolest parts of the day (early morning or evening) to minimize evaporation. Also, be aware of which plants don't need to be watered every day. Water only when needed. Watering your lawn is a highly consumptive water use. It is not necessary to water your lawn every day. Generally, lawns only require one inch of water per week, most coming from rainfall and dew.

Watch your sprinkler's "sweep" to make sure all the water is reaching vegetation that needs it and not the pavement! Check this frequently in case a person or animal has accidentally redirected your sprinkler. Get the little ones involved. Include your children when implementing water-wise practices around your home so that they can feel like they are making an impact too. Visit the company's Water Learning Center for activities that teach the value of water.

New Jersey American Water customers can monitor their water usage and find ways to use water more wisely online through their MyWater account. More indoor and outdoor water-saving tips can be found on New Jersey American Water's website at www.newjerseyamwater.com and Barnegat Bay Partnership's Jersey-Friendly Yards website at www.jerseyyards.org.

About Barnegat Bay Partnership

One of 28 National Estuary Programs, the Barnegat Bay Partnership comprises federal, state, county, and municipal agencies, academic institutions, and business and community organizations all working together to help protect and restore the water quality and living resources of the Barnegat Bay watershed. The BBP received a grant from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to develop the Jersey-Friendly Yards Stewardship Program for the Barnegat Bay watershed.