American Water Works : Kentucky American Water Launches $3 Million Water Main Upgrade Project...

Projects scheduled for completion in May 2022

Kentucky American Water is starting construction this month on additional water main improvement projects throughout Fayette County that

reflect approximately $3 million in infrastructure investment. The company previously announced in October the launch of five other water main replacement projects totaling approximately $7.5 million in investment.

Approximately 4,400 linear feet of water mains on Montavesta Road, Old Crow Court, Clair Court, Montavesta Court, and Lookout Circle date back to the 1960s and will be replaced as part of a $1 million project.

On Montclair, Summit, and Eldemere roads, the company will replace approximately 3,000 linear feet of cast iron water mains installed in the 1920s and 1930s through a $900,000 project that involves installing new, 8-inch-diameter ductile iron mains.

Approximately 3,147 linear feet of cast iron water mains on Clayton, Appletree, Courtney and Emery roads, dating back to the 1940s, will be replaced through a $775,000 project, and 1,110 linear feet of cast iron water mains on Campbell Lane will be replaced through a $275,000

project.

These efforts will have some traffic impact since construction will be in roadways. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use extra caution when traveling through work zones for their own safety and for the safety of those working on the projects.

The projects are scheduled to conclude in May 2022, depending on weather conditions and other construction factors. They are among the $20 million worth of water main upgrades approved in June 2021 by the Kentucky Public Service Commission, to be completed by July 1, 2022, for Kentucky American Water's Qualified Infrastructure Program (QIP). The QIP, which is now in its second year, enables the company to accelerate replacement of aging water system infrastructure before it potentially becomes more problematic and more costly to replace. QIP projects are paid for with the QIP fees collected through customers' monthly water bills. The fee associated with this year's program will add 40 cents to the average monthly residential bill.

Kentucky American Water is committed to ongoing efforts to replace water system infrastructure as appropriate in order to provide quality, reliable water service for customers. In addition to QIP projects, the company invests approximately $25 million annually in other capital improvements.

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately half a million people. For more information, visit www.kentuckyamwater.com and follow Kentucky American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.