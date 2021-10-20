American Water Works : Kentucky American Water Launches $7.5 Million Water Main Upgrade Proj...

Some sections of water pipes to be replaced date back to 1905

Kentucky American Water is starting construction this fall on five water main improvement projects in Lexington, which collectively are valued at approximately $7.5 million in infrastructure investment.

The company recently started work on a $1.3 million project to replace 5,400 feet of cast iron water mains with ductile iron mains on Valley Farm Drive, Costigan Drive, Leitner Court, Bedinger Court, Chris Court, Cobyville Court and Valley Farm Court. The mains being replaced date back to the 1970s.

On Codell Drive, Mirahill Drive, Elderberry Court, Timberhill Court, Elkwood Court, Christy Allyn Court, Heaton Court, and Windwood Court, the company will replace over 5,250 feet of cast iron mains through a $1.7 million project. The mains in this area were also originally installed in the 1970s.

Work also begins soon to replace 6,130 feet of cast iron mains installed in the 1950s with ductile iron mains through a $1.5 million project on Benwood Drive, Johnsdale Drive, Liberty Road, Lindy Lane and Wyatt Parkway.

The company will replace a total of 3,700 feet of water mains installed in the 1960s on Barksdale Drive, Bowen Court, Colchester Drive and Feltner Court through a $925,000 project.

The water mains on Whitney Avenue, Ash Street, Michigan Street, Elm Street, Booker Street, and Oak Street date back to the 1920s, with some sections installed as early as 1905. The company will replace more than 6,600 feet of cast iron mains on these streets through a

$2 million project.

These efforts will have some traffic impact since construction will be in roadways. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use extra caution when traveling through work zones for their own safety and for the safety of those working on the projects.

The projects are scheduled to conclude by January 2022, depending on weather conditions and other construction factors. They are among the $20 million worth of water main upgrades approved in June 2021 by the Kentucky Public Service Commission, to be completed by July 1, 2022, for Kentucky American Water's Qualified Infrastructure Program (QIP). The QIP, which is now in its second year, enables the company to accelerate replacement of aging water system infrastructure before it potentially becomes more problematic and more costly to replace. QIP projects are paid for with the QIP fees collected through customers' monthly water bills. The fee associated with this year's program will add 40 cents to the average monthly residential bill.

Kentucky American Water is committed to ongoing efforts to replace water system infrastructure as appropriate in order to provide quality, reliable water service for customers. In addition to QIP projects, the company invests approximately $25 million annually in other capital improvements.

