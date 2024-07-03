Kentucky American Water has developed a robust, interactive web-based map encouraging customers to view and/or report what material their water service line is made of. The map can be found at www.amwater.com/kyaw/Water-Quality/Lead-and-Drinking-Water and includes an address search bar and a symbol and

color key.

The webpage and map were created in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s requirements for water utilities to identify and make public the locations of lead service lines by October 2024 and follows EPA best practices. The map also serves as a tool for customers to self-report what their water service lines are made of to help Kentucky American Water complete the service line material inventory project it launched earlier this year.

"Our goal in creating this webpage and map is to proactively and transparently communicate to customers not only information about their service line material, but also what we do to help provide water that meets all regulations, ways they can help reduce their potential exposure to lead, and how they can participate in our lead service line replacement program at no direct cost to them," said Bob Money, Kentucky American Water's senior manager of water quality and environmental compliance. "We are committed to continue our robust program to identify and replace all lead service lines, and we need our customers' cooperation to help us identify and remove lead service lines for the health, safety and peace of mind of our customers."

On the webpage, customers can click on the map and enter their address in the "Search by Address" field. The map will zoom in on the address. The user can then click the circular symbol and see listed the material of the service line on both the utility and customer side, as it is known to the company. If the customer-owned side's pipe material is shown as unknown, customers are encouraged to help identify it and report that information to the company using the self-reporting survey link provided in the pop-up window. The company also developed a short video showing how to use the map.

In addition to the map, customers will also find the following on the company's website via the Lead and Drinking Water link:

The company's approach to replacing lead service lines

Frequently asked questions related to lead and the company's lead service line replacement program

A quick guide to help customers determine the material of their service line material

Additional resources about lead in drinking water Information about how to assess and reduce potential lead exposure.