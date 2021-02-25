Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company, Inc.    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : Kentucky American Water Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Ripple Eff...

02/25/2021 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Program has provided $64,000 in scholarships since 2002

LEXINGTON, Ky., (Feb. 24, 2021) - Kentucky American Water has announced that applications are now being accepted for the company's 2021 Ripple Effect Scholarship Program. The program, now in its 19th year, offers one-time, $500 scholarships to high school seniors who demonstrate strong academic performance, a commitment to environmental stewardship and plan to pursue a degree in environmental, engineering, or agricultural studies. Up to three scholarships will be awarded this year.

Students in the company's 14-county service area (Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Jackson, Jessamine, Nicholas, Owen, Rockcastle, Scott, and Woodford counties) are eligible to apply. Information about the scholarship program and the application can be found on Kentucky American Water's website at https://amwater.com/kyaw/news-community/ripple-effect-scholarship-application. The deadline for entry is April 2, 2021.

'Today's students will become tomorrow's leaders, and we believe it is important to recognize and reward those who are committed to protecting our natural resources, today and in the future,' said Nick Rowe, president of Kentucky American Water and senior vice president of American Water's Southeast Division. 'We encourage all students who are classroom leaders and environmental leaders to apply and we look forward to reviewing this year's entries.'

The company established the Ripple Effect Scholarship Program in 2002. Since that time, a total of $64,000 in scholarship funds has been awarded to 106 Kentucky students.

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately half a million people. For more information, visit www.kentuckyamwater.com and follow Kentucky American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 16:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
11:15aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Kentucky American Water Now Accepting Applications for 20..
PU
11:02aAMERICAN WATER : Earns 2021 Military Friendly® Gold Employer, Spouse Employer an..
BU
09:51aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water to Conduct Annual Maintenance Pro..
PU
02/24AMERICAN WATER WORKS : 2021 Virtual Investor Day Presentation
PU
02/24AMERICAN WATER WORKS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24AMERICAN WATER WORKS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/24AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Q4 Earnings Rise, Sales Gain Misses Views
MT
02/24AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/24AMERICAN WATER : Reports 2020 Results
BU
02/24AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Earnings Flash (AWK) AMERICAN WATER Posts Q4 Revenue $923..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 004 M - -
Net income 2021 770 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,4x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 27 180 M 27 180 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,41x
EV / Sales 2022 9,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 163,81 $
Last Close Price 149,94 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Non-Executive Chairman
George F. MacKenzie Independent Director
Julia L. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-2.30%27 180
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-4.87%11 196
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-2.24%3 942
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-0.59%3 784
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.4.79%2 313
SJW GROUP-4.05%1 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ