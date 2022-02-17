Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Water Works Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

American Water Works : Kentucky American Water Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Ripple Eff...

02/17/2022 | 09:48am EST
Program has provided $65,500 in scholarships since 2002

Kentucky American Water has announced that applications are now being accepted for the company's 2022 Ripple Effect Scholarship Program. The program, now in its 20th year, offers one-time, $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who demonstrate strong academic performance, a commitment to environmental stewardship and plan to pursue a degree in environmental, engineering, or agricultural studies. Up to two scholarships will be awarded this year.

Students in the company's 14-county service area (Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Jackson, Jessamine, Nicholas, Owen, Rockcastle, Scott, and Woodford counties) are eligible to apply. Information about the scholarship program and the application can be found on Kentucky American Water's website at https://amwater.com/kyaw/news-community/ripple-effect-scholarship-application. The deadline for entry is April 8, 2022.

"Today's students will become tomorrow's leaders, and we believe it is important to recognize and reward those who are committed to protecting our natural resources, today and in the future," said Nick Rowe, president of Kentucky American Water and senior vice president of American Water's Southeast Division. "We encourage all students who are classroom leaders and environmental leaders to apply, and we look forward to reviewing this year's entries."

The company established the Ripple Effect Scholarship Program in 2002. Since that time, a total of $65,500 in scholarship funds has been awarded to 109 Kentucky students.

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately half a million people. For more information, visit www.kentuckyamwater.com and follow Kentucky American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
