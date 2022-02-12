American Water Works : Kentucky American Water Salutes the 2022 Science Fair Participants and...

|
37th Annual Kentucky American Water District Science Fair Award Winners for 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elementary Schools
|
|
|
|
|
|
School
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Grade
|
Award
|
Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ashland Elementary
|
Colin
|
McGowan
|
4th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ashland Elementary
|
Carly
|
Repass
|
4th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ashland Elementary
|
Maren
|
Hoffman
|
4th Grade
|
Overall Grade Level Champion
|
Plant Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ashland Elementary
|
Morgan
|
Miller
|
4th Grade
|
Overall Grade Level Champion
|
Plant Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ashland Elementary
|
Annie
|
Jurgenson
|
5th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Animal Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brenda Cowan Elementary
|
Aria K.
|
Reynolds
|
4th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Microbiology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cassidy Elementary
|
Emmie
|
VanMetre
|
4th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Animal Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cassidy Elementary
|
Catherine
|
Hubbard
|
4th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cassidy Elementary
|
Lucy
|
Bell
|
4th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Kentucky Home School
|
Adrian
|
Pascucci
|
5th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Physics and Astronomy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Christ the King School
|
Sophia
|
Gradek
|
5th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Christ the King School
|
Carter
|
Mack
|
5th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Microbiology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Christ the King School
|
Evie
|
Peterson
|
5th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Microbiology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clays Mill Elementary
|
Spencer
|
Gibson
|
4th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Earth and Planetary Science
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clays Mill Elementary
|
Beck
|
Bailey
|
4th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clays Mill Elementary
|
Delilah
|
Gooch
|
4th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Physics and Astronomy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Garrett Morgan Elementary
|
Avery
|
Curry
|
4th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Earth and Planetary Science
|
|
|
|
|
|
Garrett Morgan Elementary
|
Ansley
|
Schill
|
5th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Animal Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Universal Academy
|
Ameer
|
Shalash
|
5th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Universal Academy
|
Omar Yacoub
|
Agha
|
5th Grade
|
KAW Water Award
|
Plant Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maxwell Elementary
|
Lidia
|
Mongiardo
|
4th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Animal Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meadowthorpe Elementary
|
Claira
|
Dominick
|
4th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Microbiology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meadowthorpe Elementary
|
Pinkie
|
Lin
|
4th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Physics and Astronomy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meadowthorpe Elementary
|
Havi
|
Sheth
|
5th Grade
|
Overall Grade Level Champion
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meadowthorpe Elementary
|
Audrey
|
Odhiambo
|
5th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meadowthorpe Elementary
|
Nakul
|
Agastya
|
5th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Plant Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sandersville Elementary
|
Daniel
|
Whitley
|
4th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Plant Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sandersville Elementary
|
Jackson
|
VanLeer
|
5th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Environmental Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCAPA/Bluegrass
|
Aaron
|
George
|
5th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Earth and Planetary Science
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCAPA/Bluegrass
|
Caitlyn
|
Douglas
|
5th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Environmental Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCAPA/Bluegrass
|
Annie
|
Noble
|
5th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Environmental Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCAPA/Bluegrass
|
Neya
|
Sathya
|
5th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Plant Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stonewall Elementary
|
Nathan
|
Reid
|
4th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stonewall Elementary
|
Kelsi
|
Agent
|
4th Grade
|
KAW Water Award
|
Environmental Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stonewall Elementary
|
Avery
|
Thompson
|
5th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stonewall Elementary
|
Audrey
|
Baxter
|
5th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Veterans Park Elementary
|
Kohki
|
Kawashima
|
4th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Plant Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wellington Elementary
|
Vihaan
|
Vekaria
|
5th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Physics and Astronomy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Middle School
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beaumont Middle School
|
Ekansh
|
Gupta
|
6th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Microbiology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beaumont Middle School
|
Nathan
|
Nanninga
|
6th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Physics and Astronomy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beaumont Middle School
|
William
|
Pearcy
|
7th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Cellular and Molecular Biology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beaumont Middle School
|
Adora
|
Doodnauth
|
8th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Energy and Transportation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beaumont Middle School
|
Jayden
|
Jeong
|
8th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beaumont Middle School
|
Emma
|
Natof
|
8th Grade
|
KAW Water Award
|
Environmental Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beaumont Middle School
|
Louis
|
DeSalvo
|
6th Grade
|
KAW Water Award
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Kentucky Home School
|
Curtis
|
Saylor
|
6th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Medicine & Health Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Kentucky Home School
|
Tucker
|
Riggs
|
7th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Kentucky Home School
|
Mackenzie
|
Hattrick
|
7th Grade
|
KAW Water Award
|
Microbiology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Kentucky Home School
|
Jeremiah
|
Jury
|
7th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Physics and Astronomy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Kentucky Home School
|
Aubrey
|
Higginbotham
|
8th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Environmental Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Kentucky Home School
|
Jane Ashley
|
Saylor
|
8th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Plant Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. J. Hayes Middle School
|
Presley
|
Campbell
|
6th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
Chemistry+H50:L5
|
E. J. Hayes Middle School
|
Leighton
|
Schilling
|
6th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. J. Hayes Middle School
|
Ella
|
Dulaney
|
7th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Energy and Transportation
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. J. Hayes Middle School
|
Tejas
|
Basneth
|
7th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Environmental Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. J. Hayes Middle School
|
Jacob
|
Hall
|
8th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. J. Hayes Middle School
|
Colin
|
Wilhelm
|
8th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Energy and Transportation
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. J. Hayes Middle School
|
Sashank
|
Jagannathan
|
8th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Physics and Astronomy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Christian Academy
|
Kennedy
|
Moughamiam
|
6th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Christian Academy
|
Aubrey
|
Stumbo
|
6th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Christian Academy
|
Hannah
|
Spicer
|
6th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Plant Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Christian Academy
|
Lilly
|
Meyer
|
7th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Physics and Astronomy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Christian Academy
|
Kate
|
Jacobs
|
8th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Animal Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Christian Academy
|
Chloe
|
Evans
|
8th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Christian Academy
|
Ben
|
Schwartz
|
8th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Physics and Astronomy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Universal Academy
|
Albaraa
|
Athini
|
6th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Energy and Transportation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Universal Academy
|
Ismael
|
Raissi
|
6th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Medicine & Health Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Universal Academy
|
Tarek
|
Ahmad
|
7th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Universal Academy
|
Mayar
|
Alkerat
|
7th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Energy and Transportation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Universal Academy
|
Sami
|
Nasri
|
8th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Microbiology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morton Middle School
|
Kate
|
Hastings
|
6th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morton Middle School
|
Ava
|
Pelphrey
|
6th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Physics and Astronomy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morton Middle School
|
Violet
|
Maloney
|
6th Grade
|
Overall Grade Level Champion
|
Plant Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morton Middle School
|
Ghadeer
|
Alzybade
|
6th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Plant Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morton Middle School
|
Katherine
|
Haynes
|
7th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morton Middle School
|
Kate
|
DeHoag
|
7th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morton Middle School
|
Liam
|
Bailey
|
7th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morton Middle School
|
Lois
|
Badgett
|
7th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Medicine & Health Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morton Middle School
|
Stina
|
Bauer
|
7th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Medicine & Health Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morton Middle School
|
Janeva
|
Lakin
|
8th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morton Middle School
|
Marielle
|
Tudiunda
|
8th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morton Middle School
|
Lars
|
Myrup
|
8th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morton Middle School
|
Liam
|
Detijen
|
8th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Microbiology
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCAPA/Bluegrass
|
Jacob
|
Romesberg
|
6th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Animal Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCAPA/Bluegrass
|
Timothy
|
Li
|
6th Grade
|
2nd Place
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCAPA/Bluegrass
|
Haasini
|
Beeram
|
7th Grade
|
Overall Grade Level Champion
|
Environmental Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tates Creek Middle School
|
Sarah
|
Craven
|
6th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Microbiology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tates Creek Middle School
|
Ainjini
|
Patra
|
7th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Lexington School
|
Zachary
|
Wieting
|
8th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Cellular and Molecular Biology
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Lexington School
|
Madden
|
Mehrizi
|
8th Grade
|
1st Place
|
Medicine & Health Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Winburn Middle School
|
Avneesh
|
Kudrimoti
|
8th Grade
|
Overall Grade Level Champion
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High School
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frederick Douglass High School
|
Jamari E.
|
Taylor
|
High School
|
2nd Place
|
Plant Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Catholic High School
|
Josh
|
Drummond
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Catholic High School
|
Joy
|
Bidros
|
High School
|
2nd Place
|
Microbiology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lexington Catholic High School
|
Jaycie
|
Mair
|
High School
|
2nd Place
|
Physics and Astronomy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Faisal
|
Syed
|
High School
|
2nd Place
|
Animal Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Irving
|
Morris
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Animal Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Daksha
|
Pillai
|
High School
|
2nd Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Ana
|
Despa
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Behavioral and Social Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Lynn
|
Ye
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Biochemistry (HS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Saadhavi
|
Maskey
|
High School
|
2nd Place
|
Cellular and Molecular Biology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Caroline
|
Devine
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Cellular and Molecular Biology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Elizabeth
|
Elliott
|
High School
|
2nd Place
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Jack
|
Smoroske
|
High School
|
2nd Place
|
Computer Science
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
William
|
He
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Computer Science
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
John
|
Sader
|
High School
|
2nd Place
|
Earth and Planetary Science
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Edward
|
Donson
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Earth and Planetary Science
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Nedjma
|
Kalliney
|
High School
|
2nd Place
|
Energy and Transportation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Emily
|
Hu
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Energy and Transportation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Varun
|
Hariprasad
|
High School
|
Overall Grade Level Champion
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Mae
|
Mobley
|
High School
|
KAW Water Award
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Karen
|
Matsui
|
High School
|
KAW Water Award
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Max
|
Ederington
|
High School
|
KAW Water Award
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Yoshinobu
|
Tabita
|
High School
|
2nd Place
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Parker
|
Nurick
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Halie
|
Boyer
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Environmental Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Alexandra
|
Seesee
|
High School
|
2nd Place
|
Medicine & Health Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Sarah
|
Ming
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Medicine & Health Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Albert
|
Tang
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Microbiology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Teerth
|
Patel
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Physics and Astronomy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul L. Dunbar High School
|
Skyler
|
Trowel
|
High School
|
1st Place
|
Plant Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
STEAM Academy
|
Anthony
|
Campbell
|
High School
|
2nd Place
|
Environmental Sciences
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|