    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : Kentucky American Water Salutes the 2022 Science Fair Participants and...

02/12/2022 | 07:32pm EST
Over 380 Fayette County public, private and home-school students in grades four through 12 participated in the 37th annual Kentucky American Water Science Fair coordinated by Fayette County Public Schools at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington on Saturday, Feb. 12. The event included 347 projects judged by approximately 188 professionals.

A total of 124 student projects received awards with eight projects receiving special recognition from Kentucky American Water for demonstrating achievement in water science projects. (See winners list that accompanies this release.)

Judges evaluated the student projects according to the following categories: animal science, behavioral and social science, biochemistry, cellular and molecular biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and planetary science, engineering, energy and transportation, environmental science, medicine and health science, microbiology, physics and astronomy and plant science.

Kentucky American Water initiated the science fair for junior high school students in 1985 as part of the company's centennial celebration. The next year, the company joined with Fayette County Public Schools in coordinating the event. The fair has been expanded twice: first in 1989 to include elementary school science projects, and again in 1991 to include high school projects.

Students who received awards at the district competition will advance to the Central Kentucky Regional Science and Engineering Fair to be held virtually on Feb. 25 and 26.

37th Annual Kentucky American Water District Science Fair Award Winners for 2022
Elementary Schools
School First Name Last Name Grade Award Category
Ashland Elementary Colin McGowan 4th Grade 1st Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
Ashland Elementary Carly Repass 4th Grade 2nd Place Chemistry
Ashland Elementary Maren Hoffman 4th Grade Overall Grade Level Champion Plant Sciences
Ashland Elementary Morgan Miller 4th Grade Overall Grade Level Champion Plant Sciences
Ashland Elementary Annie Jurgenson 5th Grade 2nd Place Animal Sciences
Brenda Cowan Elementary Aria K. Reynolds 4th Grade 2nd Place Microbiology
Cassidy Elementary Emmie VanMetre 4th Grade 1st Place Animal Sciences
Cassidy Elementary Catherine Hubbard 4th Grade 2nd Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
Cassidy Elementary Lucy Bell 4th Grade 1st Place Chemistry
Central Kentucky Home School Adrian Pascucci 5th Grade 2nd Place Physics and Astronomy
Christ the King School Sophia Gradek 5th Grade 1st Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
Christ the King School Carter Mack 5th Grade 2nd Place Microbiology
Christ the King School Evie Peterson 5th Grade 1st Place Microbiology
Clays Mill Elementary Spencer Gibson 4th Grade 2nd Place Earth and Planetary Science
Clays Mill Elementary Beck Bailey 4th Grade 1st Place Engineering
Clays Mill Elementary Delilah Gooch 4th Grade 2nd Place Physics and Astronomy
Garrett Morgan Elementary Avery Curry 4th Grade 1st Place Earth and Planetary Science
Garrett Morgan Elementary Ansley Schill 5th Grade 1st Place Animal Sciences
Lexington Universal Academy Ameer Shalash 5th Grade 2nd Place Chemistry
Lexington Universal Academy Omar Yacoub Agha 5th Grade KAW Water Award Plant Sciences
Maxwell Elementary Lidia Mongiardo 4th Grade 2nd Place Animal Sciences
Meadowthorpe Elementary Claira Dominick 4th Grade 1st Place Microbiology
Meadowthorpe Elementary Pinkie Lin 4th Grade 1st Place Physics and Astronomy
Meadowthorpe Elementary Havi Sheth 5th Grade Overall Grade Level Champion Chemistry
Meadowthorpe Elementary Audrey Odhiambo 5th Grade 1st Place Chemistry
Meadowthorpe Elementary Nakul Agastya 5th Grade 2nd Place Plant Sciences
Sandersville Elementary Daniel Whitley 4th Grade 2nd Place Plant Sciences
Sandersville Elementary Jackson VanLeer 5th Grade 2nd Place Environmental Sciences
SCAPA/Bluegrass Aaron George 5th Grade 1st Place Earth and Planetary Science
SCAPA/Bluegrass Caitlyn Douglas 5th Grade 1st Place Environmental Sciences
SCAPA/Bluegrass Annie Noble 5th Grade 1st Place Environmental Sciences
SCAPA/Bluegrass Neya Sathya 5th Grade 1st Place Plant Sciences
Stonewall Elementary Nathan Reid 4th Grade 2nd Place Engineering
Stonewall Elementary Kelsi Agent 4th Grade KAW Water Award Environmental Sciences
Stonewall Elementary Avery Thompson 5th Grade 2nd Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
Stonewall Elementary Audrey Baxter 5th Grade 2nd Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
Veterans Park Elementary Kohki Kawashima 4th Grade 1st Place Plant Sciences
Wellington Elementary Vihaan Vekaria 5th Grade 1st Place Physics and Astronomy
Middle School
Beaumont Middle School Ekansh Gupta 6th Grade 2nd Place Microbiology
Beaumont Middle School Nathan Nanninga 6th Grade 1st Place Physics and Astronomy
Beaumont Middle School William Pearcy 7th Grade 1st Place Cellular and Molecular Biology
Beaumont Middle School Adora Doodnauth 8th Grade 1st Place Energy and Transportation
Beaumont Middle School Jayden Jeong 8th Grade 2nd Place Engineering
Beaumont Middle School Emma Natof 8th Grade KAW Water Award Environmental Sciences
Beaumont Middle School Louis DeSalvo 6th Grade KAW Water Award Chemistry
Central Kentucky Home School Curtis Saylor 6th Grade 2nd Place Medicine & Health Sciences
Central Kentucky Home School Tucker Riggs 7th Grade 1st Place Engineering
Central Kentucky Home School Mackenzie Hattrick 7th Grade KAW Water Award Microbiology
Central Kentucky Home School Jeremiah Jury 7th Grade 2nd Place Physics and Astronomy
Central Kentucky Home School Aubrey Higginbotham 8th Grade 1st Place Environmental Sciences
Central Kentucky Home School Jane Ashley Saylor 8th Grade 1st Place Plant Sciences
E. J. Hayes Middle School Presley Campbell 6th Grade 2nd Place Behavioral and Social Sciences Chemistry+H50:L5
E. J. Hayes Middle School Leighton Schilling 6th Grade 2nd Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
E. J. Hayes Middle School Ella Dulaney 7th Grade 2nd Place Energy and Transportation
E. J. Hayes Middle School Tejas Basneth 7th Grade 1st Place Environmental Sciences
E. J. Hayes Middle School Jacob Hall 8th Grade 1st Place Chemistry
E. J. Hayes Middle School Colin Wilhelm 8th Grade 2nd Place Energy and Transportation
E. J. Hayes Middle School Sashank Jagannathan 8th Grade 1st Place Physics and Astronomy
Lexington Christian Academy Kennedy Moughamiam 6th Grade 1st Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
Lexington Christian Academy Aubrey Stumbo 6th Grade 1st Place Chemistry
Lexington Christian Academy Hannah Spicer 6th Grade 2nd Place Plant Sciences
Lexington Christian Academy Lilly Meyer 7th Grade 1st Place Physics and Astronomy
Lexington Christian Academy Kate Jacobs 8th Grade 1st Place Animal Sciences
Lexington Christian Academy Chloe Evans 8th Grade 2nd Place Chemistry
Lexington Christian Academy Ben Schwartz 8th Grade 2nd Place Physics and Astronomy
Lexington Universal Academy Albaraa Athini 6th Grade 1st Place Energy and Transportation
Lexington Universal Academy Ismael Raissi 6th Grade 1st Place Medicine & Health Sciences
Lexington Universal Academy Tarek Ahmad 7th Grade 2nd Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
Lexington Universal Academy Mayar Alkerat 7th Grade 1st Place Energy and Transportation
Lexington Universal Academy Sami Nasri 8th Grade 2nd Place Microbiology
Morton Middle School Kate Hastings 6th Grade 1st Place Engineering
Morton Middle School Ava Pelphrey 6th Grade 2nd Place Physics and Astronomy
Morton Middle School Violet Maloney 6th Grade Overall Grade Level Champion Plant Sciences
Morton Middle School Ghadeer Alzybade 6th Grade 1st Place Plant Sciences
Morton Middle School Katherine Haynes 7th Grade 1st Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
Morton Middle School Kate DeHoag 7th Grade 2nd Place Chemistry
Morton Middle School Liam Bailey 7th Grade 2nd Place Engineering
Morton Middle School Lois Badgett 7th Grade 2nd Place Medicine & Health Sciences
Morton Middle School Stina Bauer 7th Grade 1st Place Medicine & Health Sciences
Morton Middle School Janeva Lakin 8th Grade 1st Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
Morton Middle School Marielle Tudiunda 8th Grade 1st Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
Morton Middle School Lars Myrup 8th Grade 1st Place Engineering
Morton Middle School Liam Detijen 8th Grade 1st Place Microbiology
SCAPA/Bluegrass Jacob Romesberg 6th Grade 1st Place Animal Sciences
SCAPA/Bluegrass Timothy Li 6th Grade 2nd Place Engineering
SCAPA/Bluegrass Haasini Beeram 7th Grade Overall Grade Level Champion Environmental Sciences
Tates Creek Middle School Sarah Craven 6th Grade 1st Place Microbiology
Tates Creek Middle School Ainjini Patra 7th Grade 1st Place Chemistry
The Lexington School Zachary Wieting 8th Grade 1st Place Cellular and Molecular Biology
The Lexington School Madden Mehrizi 8th Grade 1st Place Medicine & Health Sciences
Winburn Middle School Avneesh Kudrimoti 8th Grade Overall Grade Level Champion Behavioral and Social Sciences
High School
Frederick Douglass High School Jamari E. Taylor High School 2nd Place Plant Sciences
Lexington Catholic High School Josh Drummond High School 1st Place Chemistry
Lexington Catholic High School Joy Bidros High School 2nd Place Microbiology
Lexington Catholic High School Jaycie Mair High School 2nd Place Physics and Astronomy
Paul L. Dunbar High School Faisal Syed High School 2nd Place Animal Sciences
Paul L. Dunbar High School Irving Morris High School 1st Place Animal Sciences
Paul L. Dunbar High School Daksha Pillai High School 2nd Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
Paul L. Dunbar High School Ana Despa High School 1st Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
Paul L. Dunbar High School Lynn Ye High School 1st Place Biochemistry (HS)
Paul L. Dunbar High School Saadhavi Maskey High School 2nd Place Cellular and Molecular Biology
Paul L. Dunbar High School Caroline Devine High School 1st Place Cellular and Molecular Biology
Paul L. Dunbar High School Elizabeth Elliott High School 2nd Place Chemistry
Paul L. Dunbar High School Jack Smoroske High School 2nd Place Computer Science
Paul L. Dunbar High School William He High School 1st Place Computer Science
Paul L. Dunbar High School John Sader High School 2nd Place Earth and Planetary Science
Paul L. Dunbar High School Edward Donson High School 1st Place Earth and Planetary Science
Paul L. Dunbar High School Nedjma Kalliney High School 2nd Place Energy and Transportation
Paul L. Dunbar High School Emily Hu High School 1st Place Energy and Transportation
Paul L. Dunbar High School Varun Hariprasad High School Overall Grade Level Champion Engineering
Paul L. Dunbar High School Mae Mobley High School KAW Water Award Engineering
Paul L. Dunbar High School Karen Matsui High School KAW Water Award Engineering
Paul L. Dunbar High School Max Ederington High School KAW Water Award Engineering
Paul L. Dunbar High School Yoshinobu Tabita High School 2nd Place Engineering
Paul L. Dunbar High School Parker Nurick High School 1st Place Engineering
Paul L. Dunbar High School Halie Boyer High School 1st Place Environmental Sciences
Paul L. Dunbar High School Alexandra Seesee High School 2nd Place Medicine & Health Sciences
Paul L. Dunbar High School Sarah Ming High School 1st Place Medicine & Health Sciences
Paul L. Dunbar High School Albert Tang High School 1st Place Microbiology
Paul L. Dunbar High School Teerth Patel High School 1st Place Physics and Astronomy
Paul L. Dunbar High School Skyler Trowel High School 1st Place Plant Sciences
STEAM Academy Anthony Campbell High School 2nd Place Environmental Sciences

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately half a million people. For more information, visit www.kentuckyamwater.com and follow Kentucky American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 00:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
