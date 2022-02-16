American Water Works : Kentucky American Water Starts $2 Million Water Main Projects in Natio...

Projects scheduled for completion by July 2022

As part of Kentucky American Water's ongoing |efforts to invest in water system infrastructure it will launch two water main replacement projects this month in the National Avenue, North Ashland and Aurora Avenue areas just outside downtown Lexington.

Approximately 4,000 linear feet of water mains on North Ashland Avenue, Aurora Avenue and Memory Lane that were installed in 1912 will be replaced as part of a $1 million project. The company will also replace approximately 3,500 linear feet of water main installed in

1935 on National Avenue, Given Avenue and a portion of Richmond Avenue as part of a $949,000 project.

The projects will impact traffic at times since construction will be in roadways. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use extra caution when traveling through work zones for their own safety and for the safety of those working on the projects.

The projects are scheduled to conclude by July 2022, depending on weather conditions and other construction factors. They are among the $20 million worth of water main upgrades approved in June 2021 by the Kentucky Public Service Commission, to be completed by July 1, 2022, for Kentucky American Water's Qualified Infrastructure Program (QIP). The QIP, which is now in its second year, enables the company to accelerate replacement of aging water system infrastructure before it potentially becomes more problematic and more costly to replace. QIP projects are paid for with the QIP fees collected through customers' monthly water bills. The fee associated with this year's program will add 40 cents to the average monthly residential bill.

Kentucky American Water is committed to ongoing efforts to replace water system infrastructure as appropriate in order to provide quality, reliable water service for customers. In addition to QIP projects, the company invests approximately $25 million annually in other capital improvements.

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately half a million people. For more information, visit www.kentuckyamwater.com and follow Kentucky American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.