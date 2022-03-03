American Water Works : Kentucky American Water and Collective Bargaining Unit Announce Contra...

Kentucky American Water and the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers Union have reached a 4-year contract agreement, the company confirmed today.

"We are pleased that after five months of negotiations we have reached an agreement that is fair for employees, the company and the customers we serve," said David Farrar, vice president of operations for Kentucky American Water. "We are proud of our company's history of being a respectful, inclusive, collaborative, and safety-minded culture with a focus on providing quality, reliable and affordable service for our customers. We have never wavered from that commitment and look forward to continuing that tradition."

Throughout the bargaining process, the parties remained committed to finding a resolution while continuing to provide reliable, high-quality water services for customers. Kentucky American Water looks forward to further building on its strong relationship with its partners in the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers Union for the benefit of its customers and the communities it serves.

Farrar added, "We also want to reassure our customers that at no time during this process was the quality or reliability of their water service at risk of being compromised. We maintain a robust business continuity plan that utilizes multiple resources to help maintain service during a variety of potential scenarios that can impact our workforce."

