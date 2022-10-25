Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
2022-10-25
139.55 USD   +2.64%
American Water Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women for the Sixth Consecutive Year
American Water Works : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer sy...
American Water Works : Kentucky American Water's Regional Water Treatment Plant in Owen Count...

10/25/2022
Kentucky American Water is pleased to announce that its regional water treatment plant in Owen County has earned special recognition from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet for excellent performance.

The company's Kentucky River Station II at Hardin's Landing water treatment plant, which came online in 2010, has been recognized for meeting in 2021 - 100 percent of the time - the Area-Wide Optimization Program's performance goals.

AWOP is a multi-state, voluntary initiative administered through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Drinking water systems participating in the program utilize AWOP tools and methods to increase protection for consumers. The program places particular emphasis on the reduction of turbidity and disinfection by-products (DBPs). Turbidity is a measurement of particles in the water such as soil, algae, bacteria, viruses and other substances. DBPs are compounds that form when chlorine (used for disinfection) reacts with organic material in water.

"I want to congratulate our Kentucky River Station II team on earning this special recognition," said Kathryn Nash, president of Kentucky American Water. "This achievement is a reflection of their and our company's commitment to not only meeting but exceeding what is required by drinking water regulations in order to provide excellent quality water service and protect
public health."

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately half a million people. For more information, visit www.kentuckyamwater.com and follow Kentucky American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 21:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
