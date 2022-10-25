American Water Works : Kentucky American Water's Regional Water Treatment Plant in Owen Count...

Kentucky American Water is pleased to announce that its regional water treatment plant in Owen County has earned special recognition from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet for excellent performance.

The company's Kentucky River Station II at Hardin's Landing water treatment plant, which came online in 2010, has been recognized for meeting in 2021 - 100 percent of the time - the Area-Wide Optimization Program's performance goals.

AWOP is a multi-state, voluntary initiative administered through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Drinking water systems participating in the program utilize AWOP tools and methods to increase protection for consumers. The program places particular emphasis on the reduction of turbidity and disinfection by-products (DBPs). Turbidity is a measurement of particles in the water such as soil, algae, bacteria, viruses and other substances. DBPs are compounds that form when chlorine (used for disinfection) reacts with organic material in water.

"I want to congratulate our Kentucky River Station II team on earning this special recognition," said Kathryn Nash, president of Kentucky American Water. "This achievement is a reflection of their and our company's commitment to not only meeting but exceeding what is required by drinking water regulations in order to provide excellent quality water service and protect

public health."

