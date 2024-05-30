St. Louis, MO (May 28, 2024) - Eight schools, cities and nonprofit organizations across the state will now have improved access to quality drinking water due to funding from the annualMissouri American Water Hydration Station Grant Program. In its third year, the program awarded more than $23,000 in grants toward water bottle filling stations and drinking fountains for indoor and outdoor use.

"We are so grateful for the support of Missouri American Water for organizations like St. Louis Arc that provide important services in the local St. Louis community," said Mark Keeley, President & CEO of St. Louis Arc. "This grant supports better accessibility and our shared goal of environmental sustainability in our community."

The program promotes environmental stewardship by encouraging reusable bottle use to reduce the reliance on single-use plastic. According toEarthday.org, Americans purchase about 50 million water bottles per year. Three out of four plastic water bottles end up in landfills and hundreds of millions end up as litter on roads and beaches or in streams and other waterways, according to theContainer Recycling Institute.

"As stewards of both the environment and the communities we serve, Missouri American Water is proud to offer an annual grant program that benefits our customers and local waterways." said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water.

Recipients of Hydration Station Grants for 2024 are:

Mohela - St. Louis County

City of Clayton

Pony Express Museum - St. Joseph

Edgar Road Elementary - St. Louis County

City of Fenton

St. Louis Arc - St. Louis County

Landmark Recovery - Jefferson City

"This will expand our ability to help those in the community stay hydrated and therefore, improve their overall health and wellness," said Scott Breedlove, Landmark Recovery President.

In addition to Missouri American Water's annual Hydration Station Grant Program, the company has long-standing community partnerships with local organizations whose mission is to promote environmental stewardship and care of local watersheds.

The annual grant program will be accepting applications again in spring 2025. Applicants who did not receive grants this year and who qualify are encouraged to reapply. To determine eligibility, visit missouriamwater.com à News & Community à Community Involvement à Hydration Station Grant Program.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.6 million people.