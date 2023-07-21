ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (July 21, 2023) Today Missouri American Water announced the closing of its acquisition of the Wood Heights water and wastewater systems in Ray County, Mo., about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City, Mo.

Over 83% of voters approved the sale in an election held in April 2022.

"We're honored the residents of Wood Heights have chosen us as their trusted water and wastewater provider, and our dedicated team of professionals looks forward to providing them with clean, safe, reliable and affordable service," said Jody Carlson, vice president of engineering and business development for Missouri American Water.

The company plans to invest approximately $2 million in water and wastewater system improvements for Wood Heights over the next five years.

"Missouri American Water are the experts when it comes to water and wastewater and will make improvements to the systems that are needed to meet rapidly approaching regulations," said Frank Davitt, mayor of Wood Heights. "They have the resources to make these critical investments for significantly less than we could on our own."

The acquisition, which will add approximately 260 water customers and 190 wastewater customers to Missouri American Water's northwest footprint, was approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission on June 8, 2023.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more information, visit www.missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.