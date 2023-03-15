Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46:09 2023-03-15 am EDT
138.03 USD   +0.26%
10:20aAmerican Water Works : Missouri American Water Hydration Station Grant Program Now Accepting ...
PU
03/14American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Begins Main Replacement Project Along Col...
PU
03/13California American Water Announces $25,000 Grant to the Monterey County Fire Training Officers Association
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : Missouri American Water Hydration Station Grant Program Now Accepting ...

03/15/2023 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (March 15, 2023) - Missouri American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Hydration Station Grant Program. Last year when the program was launched the company awarded funding to 20 schools, cities, and nonprofit organizations to purchase drinking fountains and bottle filling stations. 

"The program is designed to make safe and healthy hydration more accessible in public spaces while promoting environmental stewardship," said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. "Programs that eliminate plastic waste in our waterways are also critically important to the protection of sources providing drinking water." 

Roughly 60 million plastic bottles are not recycled and end up in landfills every day in the United States, according to the Container Recycling Institute.Hydration stations help reduce the number of single-use plastic bottles that end up in landfills and sources of drinking water. 

"We were thrilled to receive a hydration station at Martin Warren Elementary," said Lorna Cassell, Principal at Martin Warren Elementary. "It is so important to have clean water in convenient locations throughout the building. Not only are the students staying hydrated, but we are also reducing the number of plastic bottles in landfills. It is a win for everyone!"  

Applications for this year's program will be accepted online through April 30, 2023.  To be eligible, applicants must receive their tap water service from Missouri American Water. Special consideration will be given to applications from underserved communities. Applicants who did not receive a grant last year are eligible to reapply. 

For more information and to apply, visit missouriamwater.com> News & Community > Community Involvement > Hydration Station Grant Program. Fill out the questionnaire by April 30 and provide the requested documentation. 

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more information, visit www.missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com.Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Christie Barnhart

External Affairs Manager

NA

christie.barnhart@amwater.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 14:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
10:20aAmerican Water Works : Missouri American Water Hydration Station Grant Program Now Accepti..
PU
03/14American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Begins Main Replacement Project Along ..
PU
03/13California American Water Announces $25,000 Grant to the Monterey County Fire Training ..
BU
03/13American Water EVP & Chief Operating Officer Honored at Rowan Institute for Public Poli..
AQ
03/13West Virginia American Water Provides Operational Update Following Summers County Train..
AQ
03/10American Water EVP & Chief Operating Officer Honored at Rowan Institute for Public Poli..
BU
03/09American Water Works : Illinois American Water Lifts Boil Water Order in Mt. Pulaski
PU
03/08American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Responds to Summers County Train Derai..
PU
03/07U.S. companies and their backers seize on window to sell stock
RE
03/06American Water Works : Illinois American Water Issues Boil Water Order in Mt. Pulaski
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 164 M - -
Net income 2023 902 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,9x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 26 793 M 26 793 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,35x
EV / Sales 2024 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 137,67 $
Average target price 157,45 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-9.68%26 793
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.75%6 473
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-4.50%2 445
SJW GROUP-5.86%2 358
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED4.96%1 408
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS2.49%1 161