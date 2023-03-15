American Water Works : Missouri American Water Hydration Station Grant Program Now Accepting ...

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (March 15, 2023) - Missouri American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Hydration Station Grant Program. Last year when the program was launched the company awarded funding to 20 schools, cities, and nonprofit organizations to purchase drinking fountains and bottle filling stations.

"The program is designed to make safe and healthy hydration more accessible in public spaces while promoting environmental stewardship," said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. "Programs that eliminate plastic waste in our waterways are also critically important to the protection of sources providing drinking water."

Roughly 60 million plastic bottles are not recycled and end up in landfills every day in the United States, according to the Container Recycling Institute.Hydration stations help reduce the number of single-use plastic bottles that end up in landfills and sources of drinking water.

"We were thrilled to receive a hydration station at Martin Warren Elementary," said Lorna Cassell, Principal at Martin Warren Elementary. "It is so important to have clean water in convenient locations throughout the building. Not only are the students staying hydrated, but we are also reducing the number of plastic bottles in landfills. It is a win for everyone!"

Applications for this year's program will be accepted online through April 30, 2023. To be eligible, applicants must receive their tap water service from Missouri American Water. Special consideration will be given to applications from underserved communities. Applicants who did not receive a grant last year are eligible to reapply.

For more information and to apply, visit missouriamwater.com> News & Community > Community Involvement > Hydration Station Grant Program. Fill out the questionnaire by April 30 and provide the requested documentation.

