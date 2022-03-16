American Water Works : Missouri American Water Shares Tips with Homeowners During Fix a Leak ...

Joplin, MO (March 16, 2022) - Missouri American Water is helping to educate customers on the importance of identifying and fixing common household leaks during the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Fix a Leak Week.

According to the EPA, the average U.S residence loses about 10,000 gallons of water per year through minor leaks. The two most common household leaks come from faucets and toilets. These can have a significant impact on the water bill and are often the easiest to fix.

"Most people may not realize that even the smallest leaks can waste thousands of gallons per year, and they are often surprised when they see the dollar impact this can have on their water bills," said Senior Operations Manager, Matthew Barnhart.

Missouri American Water offers these tips for detecting leaks:

Monitor usage on your monthly bill . If you notice a spike, it might be because of a leak

Test your toilet . Leaks can occur in your toilet. Test for one by putting a drop of food coloring into the toilet tank. After 10 minutes, if any color shows up in the bowl, you have a leak.

Listen . One of the simplest ways to watch out for leaks is to listen for dripping from your faucets or showerheads and running water from your toilet

Missouri American Water is committed to fixing leaks in its distribution system by replacing and upgrading aging water mains. In Joplin, approximately five miles of replacement is planned for 2022. Statewide, Missouri American Water is investing approximately $400 million dollars this year in water and wastewater system improvements.

For more information on at-home leak detection and prevention, visit our website at

missouriamwater.com.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more information, visit www.missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.