ST. LOUIS, Mo. (March 14, 2024) - Missouri American Water will begin accepting applications for its 2024 Hydration Station Grant Program on March 15. Last year the company awarded funding to seventeen schools, cities, and nonprofit organizations to purchase drinking fountains and bottle filling stations.

"The program is designed to make safe and healthy hydration more accessible in public spaces while promoting environmental stewardship," said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. "Programs that eliminate plastic waste in our waterways are also critically important to the protection of drinking water sources."

Each day in the United States more than 60 million plastic water bottles are thrown away and not recycled,according to the Container Recycling Institute.Hydration stations help reduce the number of single-use plastic bottles that end up in landfills and sources of drinking water.

"Thanks to the generous support from Missouri American Water, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County was able to purchase a much-needed Hydration Station for the O'Fallon Club Unit," said Aleisha Mulnix, the Director of Resource Development for Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County. "We're not just offering an easy way to refill water bottles; we're fostering a culture of sustainability, health, and well-being. It's a small change with a big impact."

Applications for this year's program will be accepted online March 15 through April 30, 2024. To be eligible, applicants must receive their tap water service from Missouri American Water. Special consideration will be given to applications from underserved communities. Applicants who did not receive a grant last year are eligible to reapply.

For more information and to apply, visitmissouriamwater.com> News & Community > Community Involvement > Hydration Station Grant Program. Fill out the questionnaire by April 30 and provide the requested documentation.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.6 million people.