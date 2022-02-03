Log in
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Environmenta...

02/03/2022 | 01:51pm EST
Qualified organizations encouraged to apply by March 31, 2022

CAMDEN, N.J. (February 3, 2022) - New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program. The program offers grants of $1,000 to $10,000 for qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore, or protect watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies throughout the company's service areas.

"For over ten years, we have supported numerous community organizations through this grant program to help make a positive impact on our local watersheds," said Matthew Csik, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance at New Jersey American Water. "As a leader in environmental stewardship, this annual program continues to show our commitment to keeping water sources heathy while promoting water conservation and education for the next generation."

New Jersey American Water will award the grants on a competitive basis and select projects based on various criteria including goals, impact, innovation, design, and sustainability. The nature of the project's collaboration with other community organizations as well as its overall community engagement will also be considered. All applicants are expected to outline specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report on the project results/impact. Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.

Established in 2009, New Jersey American Water's Environmental Grant Program has provided over $390,000 in funding. More information and application requirements can be obtained directly at newjerseyamwater.com/community.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 18:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
