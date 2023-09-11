CAMDEN, N.J. - SEPT 11, 2023 - To honor the memory and sacrifice of the 9/11 first responders, New Jersey American Water announced today the recipients of its 2023 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program. This year, 19 volunteer fire and EMS departments located within the company's service areas have been chosen to receive grants, totaling over $43,000, which will be used to support initiatives, training and/or upgraded equipment to help the responders better protect themselves and the communities they serve.

"Safety is paramount at New Jersey American Water. That is why we are proud to continuously support the everyday heroes that keep our communities safe through our Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Program year after year," said Mark Iannarella, Director of Health and Safety, New Jersey American Water and former volunteer firefighter, Pennsauken Fire Department. "These brave men and women work selflessly and tirelessly to safeguard our communities, and we hope these funds will make that task a bit easier."

This year's grants will be used in various ways by each department including purchasing gas meters, hoses, emergency lights, and other rescue equipment as well as important training courses and tools.

The 2023 Volunteer Firefighter and EMS grant recipients include:

Eatontown Fire Department, Monmouth County

Green Village Volunteer Fire Department, Morris County

Hi-Nella Fire Company No.1, Camden County

Independence Fire Company # 1, Burlington County

Liberty Corner Fire Company, Somerset County

Little Silver Volunteer Emergency Medical Services, Monmouth County

Long Branch Fire Department, Monmouth County

Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, Cape May County

Mendham Township First Aid Squad, Morris County

Millburn Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad, Inc, Essex County

Monmouth Beach Fire Company, Monmouth County

Montgomery Emergency Medical Services, Somerset County

Neshanic Volunteer Fire Company, Somerset County

Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company, No. 1, Atlantic County

Oxford Volunteer Fire Department, Warren County

Relief Fire Company #4, Somerset County

Sea Bright Fire Rescue, Monmouth County

Strathmere Volunteer Fire Company, Cape May County

Watchung Chemical Engine Company, Somerset County

Recipients of the grant have been notified by New Jersey American Water, and the company will present checks this week to departments in attendance at the 2023 New Jersey State Fireman's Association Convention in Wildwood, NJ on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Since launching the grant program in 2011, New Jersey American Water has awarded 290 grants totaling more than $351,000 to 154 local volunteer fire departments and emergency response units throughout its service areas. More information about New Jersey American Water's Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Program can be found online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.