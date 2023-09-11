CAMDEN, N.J. - SEPT 11, 2023 - To honor the memory and sacrifice of the 9/11 first responders, New Jersey American Water announced today the recipients of its 2023 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program. This year, 19 volunteer fire and EMS departments located within the company's service areas have been chosen to receive grants, totaling over $43,000, which will be used to support initiatives, training and/or upgraded equipment to help the responders better protect themselves and the communities they serve.
"Safety is paramount at New Jersey American Water. That is why we are proud to continuously support the everyday heroes that keep our communities safe through our Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Program year after year," said Mark Iannarella, Director of Health and Safety, New Jersey American Water and former volunteer firefighter, Pennsauken Fire Department. "These brave men and women work selflessly and tirelessly to safeguard our communities, and we hope these funds will make that task a bit easier."
This year's grants will be used in various ways by each department including purchasing gas meters, hoses, emergency lights, and other rescue equipment as well as important training courses and tools.
The 2023 Volunteer Firefighter and EMS grant recipients include:
- Eatontown Fire Department, Monmouth County
- Green Village Volunteer Fire Department, Morris County
- Hi-Nella Fire Company No.1, Camden County
- Independence Fire Company # 1, Burlington County
- Liberty Corner Fire Company, Somerset County
- Little Silver Volunteer Emergency Medical Services, Monmouth County
- Long Branch Fire Department, Monmouth County
- Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, Cape May County
- Mendham Township First Aid Squad, Morris County
- Millburn Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad, Inc, Essex County
- Monmouth Beach Fire Company, Monmouth County
- Montgomery Emergency Medical Services, Somerset County
- Neshanic Volunteer Fire Company, Somerset County
- Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company, No. 1, Atlantic County
- Oxford Volunteer Fire Department, Warren County
- Relief Fire Company #4, Somerset County
- Sea Bright Fire Rescue, Monmouth County
- Strathmere Volunteer Fire Company, Cape May County
- Watchung Chemical Engine Company, Somerset County
Recipients of the grant have been notified by New Jersey American Water, and the company will present checks this week to departments in attendance at the 2023 New Jersey State Fireman's Association Convention in Wildwood, NJ on Friday, September 15, 2023.
Since launching the grant program in 2011, New Jersey American Water has awarded 290 grants totaling more than $351,000 to 154 local volunteer fire departments and emergency response units throughout its service areas. More information about New Jersey American Water's Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Program can be found online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.
New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.
