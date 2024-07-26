CAMDEN, N.J. - July 26, 2024 - New Jersey American Water recently announced leadership changes in its Operations teams. Ben Morris has been named Vice President of Operations, Jeff Bowlby has been promoted to Senior Director of North Operations, and Eric Hahn has been promoted to Senior Director of South Operations.

"Each of these individuals not only brings decades of industry experience to their new roles but also a commitment to providing outstanding water service to our customers," said Mark McDonough, president, New Jersey American Water.

Ben Morris will oversee the company's statewide operations in his new role as Vice President of Operations. Morris brings years of utility leadership experience prior to him joining American Water in 2021, including working as a Director in the Operations organization of Duquesne Light Company. Morris has held multiple roles at American Water focused on business performance, operations, and business development and most recently served as Senior Director of Business Performance with American Water. He succeeds Tom Shroba, who was recently promoted to Vice President of Operations, Strategic Programs and Supply Chain with American Water.

As Senior Director of North Operations, Jeff Bowlby will supervise over 120 industry professionals serving approximately 96,000 water and 10,000 wastewater customers across the company's North Region, including the Short Hills and Washington Operations Centers, and the Long Hill and Statewide Sewer Operations. Bowlby has more than 25 years of industry experience and started his New Jersey American Water career as a construction inspector in 2007, later progressing into various operations and leadership positions. Bowlby was most recently Senior Manager of Coastal Operations. He succeeds Bob Schaefer, who recently retired after 40 years of service with New Jersey American Water.

As Senior Director of South Operations, Eric Hahn will expand upon his previous role as Senior Manager of South Operations by overseeing water production, wastewater collection, and field services including over 190 industry professionals serving more than 215,000 customers in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Gloucester, and Salem counties. Hahn has 24 years of industry experience and has held various American Water roles and leadership positions during his 18-year career, beginning in the engineering department. Eric succeeds David Forcinito, who was recently promoted to Vice President of Fleet with American Water.