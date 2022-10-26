Advanced search
American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Celebrates $28 Million Swimming River Water ...

10/26/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
Series of system improvements designed to continue safe and reliable water service to Monmouth and Ocean counties

CAMDEN, N.J. - Oct. 26, 2022 - Today, New Jersey American Water unveiled its recently enhanced Swimming River Water Treatment Plant to community members and leaders in Colts Neck. The $28 million investment includes a range of system enhancements and critical infrastructure improvements.

"The Swimming River Facility provides a critical service and benefit to the residents of Monmouth and Ocean counties, and we are thrilled to unveil the investment and work into this facility," said Mark McDonough, President of New Jersey American Water. "Proactively upgrading our infrastructure allows us to continue the delivery of safe, reliable water service to our customers. This project represents a comprehensive investment and commitment to enhancing resiliency, which is central to our work at New Jersey American Water."

Work on the plant began in 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Upgrades to the facility include:

  • Construction of a new 1 million gallon underground clearwell storage tank
  • Construction of a new high service pump station, housing three new distributive pumps, instrumentation and control, and electrical systems
  • Replacement of power service equipment, transformers and switchgear
  • Installation of a new generator to provide backup power for the treatment facility in the event of a power outage

In addition to infrastructure improvements, New Jersey American Water also retired the existing 36-inch gravity main which had reached the end of its useful life after more than 100 years. The new clearwell and high service pump station, which were placed into service at the end of 2021, replace the aging gravity main.

The facility is a critical water supply asset to residents and the economy in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The plant provides vital capacity to treat and deliver 36 million gallons of water per day to more than 335,000 people as part of New Jersey American Water's Coastal North water system.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 18:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
