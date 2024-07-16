CAMDEN, N.J. - JULY 16, 2024, at 10:15 AM - New Jersey American Water is reporting that the repair to a valve on a 36-inch main within the company's Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant has been completed and the treatment plant is actively stabilizing. The company continues to ask for no outdoor water use such as irrigation, lawn watering, washing cars and filling of pools today.

"We appreciate our customers' cooperation during the repair process," shared Lindsey Olson, Senior Director of Coastal Operations, New Jersey American Water. "The repair has been completed, and over the next few hours, the water treatment plant will increase pumping slowly to help ensure it is stabilized. We thank our customers for taking the necessary steps and adhering to the mandatory outdoor water restrictions. Your efforts have been noticeable and significantly helped through the repair process."

Impacted customers were notified via the company's emergency notification system on Sunday, asking them to eliminate outdoor water use such as irrigation or sprinkler watering of lawns, washing cars and filling of pools, and use water wisely indoors until further notice.

Olson added, "As the Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant continues to stabilize this morning, we are asking customers to continue to comply with the restrictions. We hope to lift the restriction later today."

The mandatory outdoor water restriction is still in effect for New Jersey American Water customers in the following communities: Aberdeen, Allenhurst, Asbury Park City, Atlantic Highlands, Bay Head, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck Township, Deal, Eatontown, Elberon, Fair Haven, Highlands, Holmdel Township, Howell, Interlaken, Lake Como, Lakewood, Little Silver, Loch Arbor Village, Long Branch City, Mantoloking Borough, Middletown Township, Monmouth Beach, Neptune City, Neptune Township (incl. Ocean Grove), Ocean Township, Oceanport, Pelican Island, Red Bank, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Township, Toms River (Barrier Island Section), Tinton Falls, Wanamassa, and West Long Branch.

New Jersey American Water thanks its customers for their cooperation in refraining from non-essential outdoor use during this repair.

The company will issue a follow-up communication when this restriction is able to be lifted. Updates are also available on the website at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts. For more information and more tips on how to conserve water, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com.

