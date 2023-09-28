CAMDEN, N.J. - SEPT 28, 2023 - Joined by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Commissioners Mary-Anna Holden and Marian Abdou, and Lawnside Mayor Mary Ann Wardlow, New Jersey American Water today cut the ribbon on its new Operations Center in Lawnside. Serving the company's Southwest region, the Lawnside Operations Center brings 83 employees to Lawnside with the possibility of growing by upwards of 20 percent in the future. The company's Southwest Operations region services approximately 400,000 people in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties.

"I am honored to mark the completion of this important investment project for our company and our customers," said New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough. "Our new Lawnside Operations Center is more centrally located in our Southwest Operations region, which will enable us to serve our customer base even quicker, and we have space to expand in the future if necessary."

The Lawnside Operations Center consists of approximately 19,780 square feet of office and administrative space and approximately 38,325 feet of garage and warehouse space. New Jersey American Water will be contributing approximately $900,000 annually in property taxes to the borough.

"We have deep roots here in Lawnside," said McDonough. "A number of our employees are residents, and we are excited to call this our new home. We look forward to continuing to be a community partner with Lawnside as we grow our workforce and provide high-quality water and wastewater services across the state."

In her remarks about New Jersey American Water, Commissioner Holden said, "They are involved in whatever community they are a part of. You don't just see them when there's a water break, you don't just see them in your mailbox when you get a bill; they're participating, they're volunteering, and offering job opportunities."

"It has been two years since we stood here joined by the commissioner and New Jersey American Water," said Lawnside Mayor Mary Ann Wardlow. "It was then that we broke ground on this existing project, marking the beginning of a journey filled with dedication, hard work, and a shared vision for the future. The completion of the New Jersey American Water operations center in the historic borough of Lawnside will not only benefit us today but will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. It is a symbol of our shared commitment to improving our community and improving essential services to our fellow citizens."

Lawnside has been receiving water service from New Jersey American Water and its predecessors since 1897.

PHOTO CAPTION: Officials cut the ribbon today on New Jersey American Water's new Lawnside Operations Center. Pictured from left to right are New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Commissioners Marian Abdou and Mary-Anna Holden, Lawnside Mayor Mary Ann Wardlow, New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, and Camden County Commissioners Al Dyer and Jonathan Young.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.