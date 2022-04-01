Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Water Works Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.1 Million in Mendham Infrastructu...

04/01/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
CAMDEN, N.J. - APRIL 1, 2022 - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 3,760 feet of aging water main in Mendham starting this week. The project also includes replacing two fire hydrants and 55 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. The company will upgrade the aging 8- and 12-inch cast iron water lines that were installed in the 1950s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

  • Bowers Drive from Dean Road to Phoenix Drive
  • Florie Farm Road from Mountain Avenue to Knollwood Drive
  • Hoffman Road from Bowers Drive to Mountain Avenue

This $1.1 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, J Fletcher Creamer & Son, Inc. began work this week and expects to be completed within approximately three months, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed by the borough in summer of 2022.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to sign up for alerts through their MyWater account and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter to receive project updates.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 886 M - -
Net income 2022 809 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,0x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 30 086 M 30 086 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 165,53 $
Average target price 162,87 $
Spread / Average Target -1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, CEO, CFO & Director
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George F. MacKenzie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-12.35%30 086
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED8.17%8 949
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-1.09%4 800
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-20.46%3 119
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-21.36%2 327
SJW GROUP-4.56%2 104