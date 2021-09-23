Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.2 Million in North Plainfield Inf...

09/23/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMDEN, N.J. - SEPT. 23, 2021 - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 3,000 feet of aging water main in North Plainfield starting next week. The company will upgrade the aging 6-inch cast iron water lines that were installed in the 1950s with new 12-inch ductile iron main along Grove Street from Greenbrook Road to Craig Place. The project also includes replacing seven fire hydrants and 85 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

This $1.2 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, Renda Construction, will begin work the week of September 27 and expects to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the spring of 2022.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

The company wants to ask customers to recognize the essential work being done by its employees and contractors and remind them to adhere to social distancing rules for everyone's safety. If a customer sees a crew performing work in their area, and wishes to ask a question about it, they are encouraged to visit the website or the company's Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Customer Service at (800) 272-1325.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 16:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
12:32pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.2 Million in North Plainfield ..
PU
11:42aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $2 Million Greater Pittsburgh..
PU
10:32aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Boil Advisory Issued for Certain Indiana American Water Customers i..
PU
09/22Energy Stocks Gaining Amid Rising Oil Prices in Late Trade
MT
09/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces Water Line Replacement Projec..
PU
09/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $868,000 in New Providence Infras..
PU
09/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Subsidiary Buys East Pasadena Water
MT
09/22CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Acquires East Pasadena Water Company
BU
09/21AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water to Repair Leak on 42-inch Water Transmiss..
PU
09/21AMERICAN WATER WORKS : West Virginia American Water to Offer Virtual Information Session o..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 020 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,8x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 32 255 M 32 255 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 177,72 $
Average target price 177,12 $
Spread / Average Target -0,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.15.80%32 255
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-26.07%8 666
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.13.09%4 301
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.00%4 047
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.18.96%2 623
SJW GROUP-5.22%1 964