AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.4 Million in Lakewood Infrastruct...

02/15/2021 | 09:20am EST
CAMDEN, N.J. - FEB. 15, 2021 - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 4,400 feet of aging water main in Lakewood starting this week. The company will upgrade the aging 6-inch water lines with new, 8-inch ductile iron main along Seventh Street from Madison Avenue to Lexington Avenue and the entire length of South Park Avenue and Autumn Road. The project also includes replacing five fire hydrants and 63 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

This $1.4 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractors, CRJ Contracting and Perna Finnigan Inc. will begin work on or about February 16 and expect to finish within approximately four weeks, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the spring of 2021.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

The company wants to ask customers to recognize the essential work being done by its employees and contractors and remind them to adhere to social distancing rules for everyone's safety. If a customer sees a crew performing work in their area, and wishes to ask a question about it, they are encouraged to visit the website or the company's Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Customer Service at (800) 272-1325.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 14:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
