CAMDEN, N.J. - July 19, 2024 - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 4,400 feet of aging water main in Pleasantville this summer. The company will upgrade the aging 4- and 6-inch concrete water main with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main. The replacement will take place along West Leeds Avenue from North Main Street to Route 9 and throughout the entire length of Elkton Avenue, Sunset Court, and Kline Avenue.

The project also includes replacing fire hydrants and utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. Additionally, New Jersey American Water will replace any customer-owned service line that has been identified as lead or galvanized as part of a statewide initiative to remove all lead and galvanized service lines by 2031.

This $1.5 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, Pioneer Pipe Contractors Inc., began work in late June and expects to complete work by the end of August. Work hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to take a few moments to update their contact information and preferences in their MyWater account. Customers must opt-in for general alerts to receive local main replacement and other non-emergency notifications via phone call, text, or email. Individuals who are not New Jersey American Water account holders but would like to receive alerts and notifications from the company can also sign up by visiting awcodered.com or by texting WATER to 99411.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.