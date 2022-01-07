Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.7 Million in West Orange Infrastr...

01/07/2022 | 12:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMDEN, N.J. - JAN. 7, 2022 - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 4,200 feet of aging water main in West Orange starting this week. The project also includes replacing six fire hydrants and 13 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. The company will upgrade the aging 4- and 6-inch cast iron water lines that were as far back as the 1890s with new 12-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

  • Gaston Street from Mt Pleasant Avenue to Lindsley Avenue
  • Walker Road from Northfield Avenue to Undercliff Terrace South

This $1.7 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, Montana Construction, Inc. will begin work this week and expects to be completed within approximately two months, weather permitting. Work hours will be during the day on Walker Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at night on Gaston Street from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. both Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in spring and summer of 2022.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to sign up for alerts through their MyWater account and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter to receive project updates.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 17:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
12:58pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.7 Million in West Orange Infra..
PU
10:28aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Indiana American Water Urges Customers to Prepare for Cold Weather
PU
10:00aToday on Wall Street: Is it legit?
09:58aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Mansfield Telephone Public Hearing Scheduled for February 8
PU
06:13aJPMorgan Cuts American Water Works to Underweight From Neutral, Price Target to $171 Fr..
MT
05:25aANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
01/06AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water LIFTS Conservation Notice for Customers i..
PU
01/06AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Iowa American Water Reminds Customers to Protect their Pipes & Mete..
PU
01/06AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Kentucky American Water Shares Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes
PU
01/06AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Makes $45 Million Donation to the Charit...
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 017 M - -
Net income 2021 773 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 420 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,2x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 31 824 M 31 824 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 175,30 $
Average target price 172,80 $
Spread / Average Target -1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Walter J. Lynch President & Director
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-7.18%31 824
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.20%8 288
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.1.40%4 888
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED1.98%4 015
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-1.42%2 897
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-3.22%2 264