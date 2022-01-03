American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $2.35 Million in Ocean City Infrastr...

CAMDEN, N.J. - JAN. 3, 2022 - New Jersey American Water will replace over one mile of aging water main in Ocean City starting this week. The project also includes replacing six fire hydrants and 315 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. The company will upgrade the aging cast iron water lines that were installed as far back as the 1910s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

Battersea Road from Wesley Road to Atlantic Boulevard

from Wesley Road to Atlantic Boulevard Central Avenue from 34th Street to 39th Street

from 34th Street to 39th Street Central Road from North Street to Battersea Road

from North Street to Battersea Road Laurel Road from Wesley Road to Ocean Road

from Wesley Road to Ocean Road Ocean Road from North Street to Battersea Road

This $2.35 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractors, Perna Finnigan and Pioneer Pipe Contractors, Inc. will begin work on or about January 4 and expect to be completed within approximately three months, weather permitting. Work hours on Central Avenue will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, shifting to 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting March 14. Work hours on the remaining streets will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in fall of 2022.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to sign up for alerts through their MyWater account and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter to receive project updates.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.