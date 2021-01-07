Log in
American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $285,000 in Neptune Infrastructure

01/07/2021 | 01:54pm EST
CAMDEN, N.J. - DEC. 26, 2020 - New Jersey American Water will install approximately 800 feet of new water main in Neptune beginning next week. The project also includes installing two utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. The company will install the new ductile iron water lines along the following streets:

  • Gully Road between Willow Drive and Old Corlies Road
  • Anthony Drive between Poppy Avenue and approximately 2 Anthony Drive

This $285,000 investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. The new main will also provide the ability to serve more customers in the future as the region continues to grow.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, Esposito Construction, will begin work on or about January 4 and expects to finish by the end of January, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the spring of 2021.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

The company wants to ask customers to recognize the essential work being done by its employees and contractors and remind them to adhere to social distancing rules for everyone's safety. If a customer sees a crew performing work in their area, and wishes to ask a question about it, they are encouraged to visit the website or the company's Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Customer Service at (800) 272-1325.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 18:53:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
