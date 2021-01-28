American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $3.2 Million in Bernardsville Infras...

CAMDEN, N.J. - JAN. 28, 2020 - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 2,200 feet of aging water main and install 6,500 feet of new water main in Bernardsville starting next week. The company will upgrade the aging 8-inch cast iron water lines, installed in the 1960's, with new, 16-inch ductile iron main along Mendham Road from Tower Mountain Drive to Lloyd Road and install new 16-inch ductile iron main from Lloyd Road to County Line Road. The project also includes replacing three fire hydrants and 10 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

This $3.2 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, CRJ Contracting, Inc. will begin work on or about February 3 and expects to finish within approximately three months, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the summer of 2021.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

The company wants to ask customers to recognize the essential work being done by its employees and contractors and remind them to adhere to social distancing rules for everyone's safety. If a customer sees a crew performing work in their area, and wishes to ask a question about it, they are encouraged to visit the website or the company's Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Customer Service at (800) 272-1325.

