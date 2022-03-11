American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $3.7 Million in Piscataway Infrastru...

Critical Water Transmission Main to be Rehabilitated Underground with Minimal Customer Impact

CAMDEN, N.J. - MARCH. 11, 2022 - Starting this week, New Jersey American Water will rehabilitate segments of an aging 60-inch water transmission main in Piscataway. The company will employ an award-winning technique that involves lining 460 feet of the pipe with carbon fiber along a 2,800-foot section.

"This 60-inch transmission main is a critical asset that provides service to hundreds of thousands of our residential, commercial, and industrial customers in central New Jersey," said William Lewis, Senior Director of Operations for New Jersey American Water's Central Operating Region. "This $3.7 million investment will continue to improve the delivery of water service to our customers and will strengthen our system for the future."

Among the benefits of carbon fiber is that it is a fully structural system that does not significantly reduce the internal pipe diameter. Its ability to accommodate existing bends means it can be installed from only two small access points, minimizing disturbance to the surrounding area. New Jersey American Water was awarded a Distinguished Engineering Award by the New Jersey Alliance for Action for a similar project using the same technology in South Plainfield in 2019.

Work will take place underground along the Conrail right of way from about 500 feet west of Washington Avenue to Stelton Road, and down Stelton Road to the Stop & Shop entrance. New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, Structural Preservation Systems LLC, will begin work on or about March 11 and expects to be completed by the end of April, weather permitting. Work will take place 24/7 at times as needed until project completion. The project will have minimal or no impact on the roadway, traffic flows, and local customer service.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to sign up for alerts through their MyWater account and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter to receive project updates.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.