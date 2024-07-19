CAMDEN, N.J. - July 19, 2024 - New Jersey American Water will install approximately 3,000 feet of new water main in Cherry Hill starting next month. The company will install the new 8-inch ductile iron main along Park Boulevard from Grove Street to Jefferson Avenue.

The project also includes installing meter pits at the curb area along the pipeline route where none exist. Additionally, New Jersey American Water will be contacting customers to arrange an appointment to relocate existing meters from inside the property to the new meter pit.

This $600,000 investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, Pioneer Pipe Contractors Inc., will begin work the week of August 5th and expects to complete work by the end of September. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the Fall of 2025.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to take a few moments to update their contact information and preferences in their MyWater account. Customers must opt-in for general alerts to receive local main replacement and other non-emergency notifications via phone call, text, or email. Individuals who are not New Jersey American Water account holders but would like to receive alerts and notifications from the company can also sign up by visiting awcodered.com or by texting WATER to 99411.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.