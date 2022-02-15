Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $600,000 in Little Silver Infrastruc...

02/15/2022 | 09:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMDEN, N.J. - FEB. 15, 2022 - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 1,680 feet of aging water main in Little Silver starting next week. The company will upgrade the aging 2-inch cast iron water lines that were installed in the 1920s with new 8-inch ductile iron main along the entire length of Brook Avenue, Monroe Avenue, and Orchard Place. The project also includes replacing 31 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

This $600,000 investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, Montana Construction, Inc. will begin work the week of February 21 and expects to be completed within approximately three months, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in late summer or early fall of 2022.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to sign up for alerts through their MyWater account and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter to receive project updates.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 14:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
09:17aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $1 Million in Scotch Plains Infra..
PU
09:17aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $600,000 in Little Silver Infrast..
PU
02/14New Jersey American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Bound Brook Sewer System
BU
02/14Pennsylvania American Water Seeking Entries for Annual “Protect Our Watersheds&rd..
BU
02/14AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Bound Brook S..
PU
02/14AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Annual "Protect Our Watersheds" Art Contest Open for Entries...
PU
02/14AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $2.5 Million in Middletown Infras..
PU
02/14AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer..
PU
02/12AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Kentucky American Water Salutes the 2022 Science Fair Participants ..
PU
02/11AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $2.32 Million in Dunellen Infrast..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 997 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,8x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 26 873 M 26 873 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,33x
EV / Sales 2022 9,52x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 148,03 $
Average target price 170,47 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-20.86%26 873
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED10.39%9 168
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-4.21%4 636
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED1.98%4 015
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-5.22%2 797
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-16.99%1 942