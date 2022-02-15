American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $600,000 in Little Silver Infrastruc...

CAMDEN, N.J. - FEB. 15, 2022 - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 1,680 feet of aging water main in Little Silver starting next week. The company will upgrade the aging 2-inch cast iron water lines that were installed in the 1920s with new 8-inch ductile iron main along the entire length of Brook Avenue, Monroe Avenue, and Orchard Place. The project also includes replacing 31 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

This $600,000 investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, Montana Construction, Inc. will begin work the week of February 21 and expects to be completed within approximately three months, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in late summer or early fall of 2022.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to sign up for alerts through their MyWater account and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter to receive project updates.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

