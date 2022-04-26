Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Water Works Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

04/26
158.52 USD   -1.43%
American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $732,000 in Haddonfield Infrastructu...

04/26/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
CAMDEN, N.J. - APRIL 26, 2022 - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 3,660 feet of aging water main in Haddonfield starting this week. The company will upgrade the aging 6-inch cast iron water lines that were installed in the 1790s with new 8-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

  • North Edge Park Drive from Wayside Lane to Edge Park Drive
  • Edge Park Drive entire length
  • South Edge Park Drive entire length
  • Wayside Lane entire length

The project also includes replacing four fire hydrants and 66 aging utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. Additionally, New Jersey American Water will replace any customer-owned service line that has been identified as lead or galvanized as part of a statewide initiative to remove all lead and galvanized service lines within the next ten years.

This $732,000 investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, Pioneer Pipe Contractors, Inc. began work this week and expects to be completed within approximately three months, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in spring of 2023.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to sign up for alerts through their MyWater account and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter to receive project updates.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 18:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
