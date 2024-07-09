CAMDEN, N.J. - July 9, 2024 - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 4,900 feet of aging water main in the Borough of Tinton Falls starting next week. The company is upgrading the aging 30-inch transmission main that was installed as far back as 1970s with new 30-inch ductile iron main along Wayside Road (CR-38), from Drift Road to Shafto Road (CR-547); Shafto Road, from Wayside Road to Hope Road and Hope Road, from Shafto Road to Alpine Trail.

"At New Jersey American Water, we proactively identify and upgrade critical infrastructure based on routine assessments throughout our distribution system," Natalya Shimunova, senior project manager at New Jersey American Water. "This initiative, identified through a condition assessment in 2022, underscores our commitment to safe and reliable water service. Our continuous investments minimize service interruptions and address growing demands."

The company will also be installing approximately 3,000 feet of new 8-inch water main to help improve water supply to customer services along the route. This includes replacing fire hydrants and utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. Additionally, New Jersey American Water will replace any customer-owned service line that has been identified as lead or galvanized as part of a statewide initiative to remove all lead and galvanized service lines by 2031.

This $8.5 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, Perna Finnigan, Inc., will begin work next week and expects to be completed by the end of November. Work hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in spring of 2025.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to take a few moments to update their contact information and preferences in their MyWater account. Customers must opt-in for general alerts to receive local main replacement and other non-emergency notifications via phone call, text or email. Individuals who are not New Jersey American Water account holders but would like to receive alerts and notifications from the company can also sign up by visiting awcodered.com or by texting WATER to 99411.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.9 million people.