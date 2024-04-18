CAMDEN, N.J. - April 18, 2024 - As a result of a 6-inch water main being hit during a township sewer rehabilitation project along Bay Avenue between Miller Street and Valley Street in Highlands, New Jersey American Water has issued a boil water advisory for customers residing in the following areas located within the company's Coastal North PWSID: NJ1345001:

All of Highlands

Properties located north of Shrewsbury Way in Sea Bright

Properties located east of the intersection of Washington Lane and Hartshorne Road in Middletown Township

A potential or actual threat to the quality of water being provided to the above area currently exists. As a precaution, we are implementing a limited Boil Water Advisory until testing of the water supply is deemed satisfactory. New Jersey American Water will provide information as to when the advisory is lifted.

Effective immediately and until further notice, customers within the impacted areas are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow cooling before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

New Jersey American Water also recommends the following steps:

Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water during the day of the advisory.

Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.

Do not swallow water while showering or bathing.

Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water, most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.

Use only water that has been boiled (and cooled) to treat minor injuries.

Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.

Upon boiling water for potable use, it is suggested that 2-3 gallons of boiled (and cooled) water be stored in the refrigerator in one gallon-containers for use in cooking, drinking, etc. Water can be stored in this manner for 2-3 days.

Pets should be provided with drinking water that has been boiled (and cooled) in the manner indicated above.

Please continue to boil your water or use bottled water until you are notified that the water quality is satisfactory. This advisory will remain in effect until repairs are completed and testing shows the water quality to be safe.

Impacted customers are being notified of this boil water advisory via the company's emergency notification system. Customers can confirm if their address is located within the impacted area by visiting the company's Customer Advisory Map and by entering their address in the search bar. New Jersey American Water is working to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible. Updates as they occur will be made available at www.newjerseyamwater.com/alerts.

