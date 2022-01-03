Log in
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Issues Conservation Notice for Customers in ...

01/03/2022 | 05:09pm EST
System Issue Causing Reduced Water Levels; Customers Asked to Avoid Non-essential Use

CAMDEN, N.J. - January 3, 2022- New Jersey American Water is urging customers in its Central Operating Region to avoid any non-essential water use until further notice. The advisory is being issued as a result of reduced water levels caused by a system issue at its Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant in Bridgewater. New Jersey American Water customers in Mercer, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Somerset Counties are included in the notice. More information and updates can be found on the company's website, www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts.

New Jersey American Water is working to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible. Customers may notice decreased water pressure and/or discolored water during this time. If discoloration appears, let a lower-level cold water tap run for one to two minutes until water is clear. Although these changes may be observed, water continues to meet quality standards and is safe to use.

Updates will continue to be posted on the website at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts, and on the company's Facebook page, @njamwater.com. If customers have any questions, please contact 1-800-272-1325.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
