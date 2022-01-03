American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Issues Conservation Notice for Customers in ...

System Issue Causing Reduced Water Levels; Customers Asked to Avoid Non-essential Use

CAMDEN, N.J. - January 3, 2022- New Jersey American Water is urging customers in its Central Operating Region to avoid any non-essential water use until further notice. The advisory is being issued as a result of reduced water levels caused by a system issue at its Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant in Bridgewater. New Jersey American Water customers in Mercer, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Somerset Counties are included in the notice. More information and updates can be found on the company's website, www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts.

New Jersey American Water is working to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible. Customers may notice decreased water pressure and/or discolored water during this time. If discoloration appears, let a lower-level cold water tap run for one to two minutes until water is clear. Although these changes may be observed, water continues to meet quality standards and is safe to use.

Updates will continue to be posted on the website at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts, and on the company's Facebook page, @njamwater.com. If customers have any questions, please contact 1-800-272-1325.

