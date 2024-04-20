CAMDEN, N.J. - April 20, 2024 - New Jersey American Water has LIFTED the boil water advisory for customers residing in the following areas located within the company's Coastal North PWSID: NJ1345001:

All of Highlands

Properties located north of Shrewsbury Way in Sea Bright

Properties located east of the intersection of Washington Lane and Hartshorne Road in Middletown Township

Analytical results from bacteriological samples taken from the water system meet all state and federal water quality standards. The advisory was issued on April 18, as a precautionary measure due to a 6-inch water main being hit during a township sewer rehabilitation project along Bay Avenue between Miller Street and Valley Street in Highlands.

Customers no longer need to boil their water, but they should flush household pipes, ice makers, water fountains, etc., prior to using for drinking or cooking using these guidelines:

Run all cold-water faucets in your home for 3-5 minutes at one time at the highest flow rate that you can without causing splashing or flooding of drains to flush your service connection and interior plumbing with water from the water service main.

To flush automatic ice makers, make three batches of ice and discard.

Run water softeners/cartridge filters through a regeneration cycle. Follow the manufacturer's guidelines specified in the owner's manual.

Run drinking water fountains for one minute at the highest flow rate possible.

Drain and refill your hot water heater if the temperature is set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Water reservoirs in tall buildings should be drained and refilled (as applicable).

Impacted customers are being notified that the boil water advisory has been LIFTED via the company's emergency notification system and the alert can be viewed on the company's Customer Advisory Map and at www.newjerseyamwater.com/alerts. New Jersey American Water thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation while crews worked quickly and safely to restore service to customers.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.9 million people.