CAMDEN, N.J. - JULY 16, 2024, at 4:30 PM -New Jersey American Water is LIFTING the request for customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties to avoid any non-essential outdoor water use until further notice. This mandatory restriction was issued on Sunday, July 14 due to an emergency repair at the company's Jumping Brook water treatment plant in Neptune, N.J.

"The repair was completed earlier today, and the water treatment plant is now stable," stated Lindsey Olson, Senior Director of Coastal Operations, New Jersey American Water. "We thank our customers in the impacted communities for their cooperation during this time."

Impacted customers are being notified via the company's emergency notification of the lift of the outdoor water use restrictions. Updates are also available on the website atwww.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts.

Customers are encouraged to continue to use water wisely both indoors and outdoors all year long and can learn more tips on how to conserve water on our website atwww.newjerseyamwater.com/conservation

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.9 million people.