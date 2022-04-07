Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 03:21:01 pm EDT
170.97 USD   +1.17%
02:43pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : and New Jersey Recognized by Philadelphi...
PU
02:43pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Launches Customer Advisory Map
PU
02:43pAmerican Water and New Jersey American Water Recognized by Philadelphia Business Journal With 2022 Faces of Philanthropy Award
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Launches Customer Advisory Map

04/07/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

User-Friendly web-based map allows customers to see active service alerts in their area

CAMDEN, N.J. - APRIL 7, 2022 - New Jersey American Water announced that a new and improved customer advisory map is live on the company's website. This user-friendly map allows New Jersey American Water customers to view any active events or other issues within their area that may impact their water service.

"We are committed to providing exceptional customer service and are constantly looking into ways to improve," said Thomas Shroba, vice president of Operations at New Jersey American Water. "This enhanced customer advisory map is an invaluable tool for our customers that allows them to see what events are happening in their area that may impact their water service."

This map replaces the company's outage map that has been used on the New Jersey American Water site for many years.

"All of this information has always been available to our customers, but never in such an easy-to-use fashion," added Shroba. "Customers now can search their address and see if there are any active service alerts impacting their area as well as the estimated restoration times."

Customers are also encouraged to log onto MyWater and update their account, so the company knows how to reach them as needed for any updates specifically related to their property. After updating their information, customers can also opt-in to receive water service-related notifications the way they want to via phone, text, or email.

Last year, New Jersey American Water shared that customers can report an outage or urgent water service issue by clicking on the "report an emergency" icon on the top right of www.newjerseyamwater.com or by visiting emergency.amwater.com.

The Customer Advisory Map can be found at www.newjerseyamwater.com/alerts. Since its launch last week, more than 500 customers have accessed the map.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 18:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
02:43pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : and New Jersey Recognized by Philadelphi...
PU
02:43pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Launches Customer Advisory Map
PU
02:43pAmerican Water and New Jersey American Water Recognized by Philadelphia Business Journa..
BU
01:53pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Iowa American Water Schedules Water Main Flushing in Clinton - 2022
PU
04/06Voters in Wood Heights Choose Missouri American Water to Provide Water and Wastewater S..
BU
04/06AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Welcome to Camden NEWS Drop! - April 2022
PU
04/06AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Recognized for Its Leadership and Commitment to Employ...
PU
04/05AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Temporary Scheduled Water Treatment Change to End in New Jersey Ame..
PU
04/05AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Crystal Grant Named Senior Operations Manager for Missouri American..
PU
04/05AMERICAN WATER WORKS : $400,000 Water Line Replacement Project Underway in Bangor
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 886 M - -
Net income 2022 809 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,8x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 30 714 M 30 714 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 168,99 $
Average target price 163,73 $
Spread / Average Target -3,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, CEO, CFO & Director
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George F. MacKenzie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-10.52%30 714
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED5.55%8 725
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-7.18%4 491
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-14.52%3 349
SJW GROUP-3.95%2 126
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-20.39%1 853